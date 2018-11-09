Baphomet (center) Netflix

Just a couple of days after Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina aired, Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, took to Twitter to criticize the show. More specifically, he opposed the use of their goat-headed deity, Baphomet, which in the series appears on multiple occasions as a statue of the “Dark Lord” inside Sabrina’s school, the Academy of Unseen Arts. Greaves threatened to pursue legal action, saying the show appropriated the Satanists’ “copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction.”

Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction. — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 29, 2018

Greaves also tweeted a picture of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet and the show’s for comparison.

Greaves says Satanists are concerned that their religion could be associated with the evil characters from the show, when the Satanic Temple, “does not promote evil and instead holds to the basic principle that undue suffering is bad.” Greaves also said that “it does really kind of normalize this notion that the only true meaning of this type of religious identification is one that can be associated with a patriarchal, cannibalistic cult.”