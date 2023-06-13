How Trump’s Arraignment Is Playing Inside His Own Pocket Reality

It’s a big day for the big man: Donald Trump turned himself in to federal prosecutors in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, following his indictment last week for stashing boxes of sensitive federal documents near a Mar-a-Lago toilet (and elsewhere) and then trying to obstruct the government’s investigation. As can be expected for someone who used social media to catapult himself to and from the presidency, Trump posted constantly on his platform, Truth Social, all the way up until his afternoon arraignment.

This is somewhat fitting, considering that we otherwise haven’t seen much of Trump himself amid the Floridian chaos. Unlike his last arraignment, during which he offered his supporters an inspirational fist-pump, Trump has been mostly out of sight this time, obscured within his motorcade and the camera-free federal courthouse; the most we’ve gotten here is a thumbs-up flashed through the car window on his way out of Miami. So Truth Social is where Trump will be most visible all day, at least until his nighttime post-arraignment speech.

Say, just how is Truth Social reacting to today’s proceedings, saturated as that website is with Trump’s most insufferable supplicants? Let’s take a look.

In the ads department: You’ll be able to tell your kids about this day! Or, well, the other Trump details described within The Kids Guide to Donald Trump, most of which were probably also criminal.

Anyway, back to the main feed. Remember, folks: Crooked Hillary is really to blame.

Also, this place loves aggregating and resharing Trump’s own Truths, with fancy graphics to match, even though everyone who’s on Truth Social already can see and presumably does read Trump’s “Truths” for themselves.

What about regular, everyday Truthers who don’t have the followings afforded to such conservative-media luminaries? To quote a few of them: “Where is Hillary’s, Obama, Joe B or even Hunters arrest!?” “TRUMP IS INNOCENT!!!! WE ARE WITH YOU @realDonaldTrump.” (Yes, he’s kept the “realDonaldTrump” handle.) Plus, a big, pixelated white-text-on-color-background image reading, “In 1776 we had to clean house. The house is filthy again.” And another one with the all-caps text “DEFUND GEORGE SOROS.”

It’s all quite messy, and a little depressing, to be sure. Still, one thing you can say for Truth Social: This is a platform with very reliable numbers.

Trump all the way, indeed!