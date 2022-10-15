How Fat Bear Week Will Recover From Voter Fraud

Fat Bear Week has a big fat problem. Every fall, Katmai National Park conducts online voting to decide which of the brown bears that live in the park’s Alaskan terrain is the fattest bear of all as these bears prepare themselves for winter hibernation.

These bears don’t get anything from competing in or winning Fat Bear Week—they’re just happily catching salmon, as you can see on explore.org’s live cam. And “fat” is subjective. The vote, which anyone can participate in, is a way to raise awareness about brown bears (each of them have a name!), their survival and their ecosystem, says Candice Rusch, who manages the live camera surveillance at Katmai.

But this year, Fat Bear Week was hit by a voter fraud. I spoke with Rusch, who also oversees the Fat Bear Week tournament, to find out more about what happened—and how she plans to secure Fat Bear Week’s integrity in the future. Our interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Niranjana Rajalakshmi: What was fishy during voting this year?

Candice Rusch: We first became suspicious about the spam voting when 435 Holly came back from being down 6,000 votes in a matter of a couple hours. While not unheard of, it is very uncommon for a bear to come back late in the day like that. We ended up finding just over 9,000 spam votes. It was really an awful lot, and it was brought to our attention by several of our moderators. It appears as if the spamming stopped when 435 took a decent lead.

How did you confirm that the spamming happened?

I went and I downloaded all the votes. At first I actually didn’t notice anything, because we had so many votes that the spammed votes were sort of hidden among the legitimate votes. And then I did a little bit more work in Excel. And it came out that there were several IP addresses that had voted several thousand times. I went and looked at those email addresses, and they were all trashed email addresses—like, random characters at gmail dot com. It was definitely not legitimate at all in any way. We had never seen more than 80 votes per IP address. Now we were seeing 3,000 votes per IP address. So we just basically stripped those votes from the final total.

Why would someone cast spam votes for a tournament like this?

I don’t know. We’ve been contemplating it. I’m actually a little surprised. We’ve been doing this for eight years. And this is the first time we’ve gotten a spam vote. Because it’s very common in any sort of online voting like this, I’ve always a little bit been expecting something like this to happen. But it finally happened.

Everybody was like, “oh, my gosh,” and I was like, “well, you know, that’s the internet.” Why they do it? I don’t know. Like, because they can, because we were vulnerable? Did they have money on it? I don’t know. Did they really, really like Holly maybe? It’s hard to speculate on people’s motivations about why they did it.

Is everything sorted now? What’s your plan for next year?

Everything’s good. And then next year, we’re going to make sure that we’ve got the voting set up in a way that’s optimized against spam. We probably should have had the CAPTCHA on from the start, but I legitimately didn’t know it was an option. Because there are so many features that got lost in a host of other features.