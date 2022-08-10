Who Sploots?

Squirrels across the country are splooting from the heat.

They’re doing it in New York, where the temperature reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit yesterday:

If you see a squirrel lying down like this, don't worry; it's just fine. On hot days, squirrels keep cool by splooting (stretching out) on cool surfaces to reduce body heat. It is sometimes referred to as heat dumping. pic.twitter.com/pD1T3lPbBH — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 9, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And in Texas, where this summer has been one of the state’s hottest:

Was leaving city hall after a meeting and found this squirrel trying to cool off in the shade. Thought he was hurt/dead at first but that wasn’t the case. He got up as I approached and reassumed his position as soon as I walked away. Funny!! pic.twitter.com/GWSxKVKNNA — Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) July 13, 2022

Advertisement

Squirrels are not the only four-legged creatures that partake in this funnily named stretch. Corgis, cats, and even bears sploot:

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Gilbertsville Veterinary Hospital, there are a number of variations on the power pose. There’s the classic sploot (one leg remains beneath the body while the other leg is kicked back), the side sploot (one leg is tucked under the body while the other is kicked out to the side) and a full sploot (the animal has kicked both legs behind the body, exhibiting a full body stretch). There also some alternative fun names for splooting, such as “frogging,” “frog dogging,” pancaking and “superman.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Splooting makes for a great photo opp: there’s a subreddit devoted to sploot shots, as well as one called toolps, dedicated to reverse splooting, when an animal lays on its back with its legs in the air. But the stretch actually has some functional advantages. As Andrea Y. Tu, medical director at Behavior Vets in New York City, explained to Sam Howell in a Dodo article, there are a few reasons animals such as dogs partake in splooting.

“Sometimes they like it because it feels good to stretch out,” Tu told the Dodo. “Some animals like stretching out in that position. Some animals might enjoy having the cool sensation of the floor on their belly.” Unless they seem like they are in pain, those splooting squirrels are just fine.

But overall, it seems to be a harmless mechanism that keeps animals agile and cool, akin to the frog yoga pose (which maybe should be renamed to the “human sploot”). Next time, I’m in need of a cool down, I know what I’ll be doing.