The Ex-Google CEO Inside the White House Science Office

Last fall, Politico reporter Alex Thompson wrote a short news story about President Biden’s then-science adviser, Eric Lander, and how he was driving everyone in the White House crazy. Then, after writing that article, Thompson got an anonymous tip about Lander’s mistreatment of his staff, which included lawyer Rachel Wallace. Wallace alleged that Lander bullied her and retaliated against her for raising ethical red flags about his behavior. One of those red flags was about Eric Lander’s closeness with another Eric, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and Lander’s desire for Schmidt’s foundation, Schmidt Futures, to help fund the White House science office.

After Thompson wrote about the bullying allegations, Lander resigned from the administration under pressure. But Schmidt’s influence remains. According to Thompson, at least two staff members from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy were paid indirectly through Eric Schmidt’s foundation, and roughly a dozen staffers in the 150-person office were associates of Schmidt’s.

On Friday’s episode of What Next: TBD, I spoke with Thompson about the murky web between Eric Schmidt and the White House science office. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Lizzie O’Leary: Can you describe the relationship history between Eric Lander and Eric Schmidt?

Alex Thompson: Eric Schmidt and Eric Lander are incredibly close. Since 2012, Eric Schmidt has been on the board of the Broad Institute, where Eric Lander was the founding director. They both served together on the president’s science council during the Obama administration. They were on the Defense Innovation Board at the Pentagon.

How far back does Eric Schmidt’s involvement in White House policy go?

His interest in White House politics and forming relationships with the White House goes all the way back to the Clinton administration. The Clinton administration created the first White House website, whitehouse.gov, and Eric Schmidt, as a high executive at then-Sun Microsystems, came in and helped them with that.

Now, that’s just a little bit of a taste. Starting with the Obama administration, really the 2008 campaign, Eric Schmidt is basically all over it. In October of 2008, while he’s the CEO of Google, he goes on the campaign trail for Barack Obama. Over the course of the Obama administration, there was an analysis done that found that a member of Google had met with White House personnel on average of once a week for the first seven years of the Obama administration. During the 2012 campaign, Eric Schmidt was very involved with Obama’s re-election effort—on Election Night, he was in the campaign boiler room. He also helped found a data company called Civis Analytics that helps Democratic campaigns, including Joe Biden’s 2020 primary campaign.

What does he want? Is it just to be close to power? Is it to get a policy outcome that is favorable for his companies? Or is it something more nebulous?

It really depends who you ask; there are two main compelling arguments. There are some people that believe he’s doing this because he’s corrupt. That even though he’s worth about $23 billion, him having a role or a voice in science policy is a way for him to further enrich himself. He is on the board of a lot of artificial intelligence companies. He still has a lot of Google stock. He has a 20 percent stake in this huge hedge fund with over $60 billion in assets.

The people that are more sympathetic say that Eric Schmidt has a very strong belief that the future of American supremacy is based largely around the future of artificial intelligence policy. Essentially, Eric Schmidt has the conviction that whichever country is the most dominant in artificial intelligence policy is going to win the 21st century. And so, he wants to have a very strong role in the future of American science policy because he believes it’s necessary for the country.

Are there concrete ways that he has affected government science and tech policy that we can point to?

During the Trump administration, he ended up serving as chair of this Congress-created commission called the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. Basically, their job was to help set priorities for artificial intelligence in national security. And he was the chair of it. They produced this huge 700-something page report that was released last year and is now, in some ways, the map forward for how the defense establishment especially but also a lot of the country is thinking about the future of artificial intelligence policy.

Where Schmidt comes together with the Office of Science and Technology Policy is kind of complicated. What does OSTP do in its most simple iteration?

It is the science office within the White House. Now, you have departments, you have the health department, you have other places that deal with health. But OSTP is located within the executive office of the president. Now, the priorities of the office, which was created in 1976, differs with every president. In the Biden administration office, they have been tasked with planning for future pandemics; artificial intelligence policy writ large, especially how to think about civil rights and algorithmic discrimination; and Biden’s Cancer Moonshot, which is one of his most personal priorities. And with dealing with climate change writ large.

President Biden pledged that he was going to make science a focus of his administration, and he elevated the Office of Science and Technology Policy to a Cabinet-level office. What is the connection between OSTP and Eric Schmidt?

We already know that over a dozen associates of Schmidt’s, including current and former employees, landed at the science office, which is only about 150 people. He has close relationships with Eric Lander. Several of the people that worked on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence that he chaired also landed at OSTP. Former Google employees landed at OSTP. And also, over the summer for about four months, the chief innovations officer at Schmidt Futures, a man named Tom Kalil, who had worked at OSTP in the past, was brought on to OSTP as an unpaid consultant while he was still being paid and working full time at Schmidt Futures.

Schmidt Futures is also very involved in many of the events and in many of the initiatives that OSTP is doing. And the number of Schmidt Futures connections, and people that recently worked for Schmidt Futures, is pretty significant considering that the office is relatively small.

The links between Eric Schmidt and OSTP feel slightly opaque. Is that intentional?

It’s supposed to be complicated. These relationships and dynamics are supposed to be difficult to unravel. It’s intentionally dense. It is not meant to be easily traced back to Eric Schmidt. Some of these financial connections and connections to other people are meant to be one person removed.

For example, the Federation of American Scientists fellowship. Now, when these fellows are sent to OSTP, they say that they’re coming in as a fellow for the Federation of American Scientists. But I received internal emails that showed that when they were trying to bring on a specific person—Marc Aidinoff, who is now the chief of staff—internally, the deputy chief of staff of workforce put in writing, “Oh, the Energy Department has now secured Schmidt Futures funding for this fellow.” So there was an understanding that, yes, that they’re coming through FAS, but this is a Schmidt Futures-funded person.

When you talked to people within the science office, what was it that stuck out to them? Was it the funding, or was it the relationships that went way back?

The funding is what raised the first red flags. In the words of Rachel Wallace, it raised “significant ethical concerns.” In particular, when they wrote in that email that they had secured Schmidt Futures funding for this person, in that email they also noted that they had looped in Tom Kalil, who was still working at Schmidt Futures. So Rachel Wallace said her urgent and immediate advice is, “You need to get Tom Kalil away from anything dealing with Schmidt Futures. And also, Schmidt Futures and Eric Schmidt himself have significant conflicts of interests with what OSTP’s work is.”

What was happening in the office of OSTP while these ethical concerns were being raised?

The ethics officials in the office felt like they were playing Whac-A-Mole: A Schmidt Futures thing comes up here, they have to smash it down. Another Schmidt Futures thing comes over here, they have to smash it down. They had to repeatedly tell people, “Hey, Schmidt Futures and Eric Schmidt have significant financial overlap and financial interest in the work that OSTP does. You have to withdraw from this fellowship. Tom Kalil cannot be involved in helping bringing on Schmidt Futures-backed personnel.”

There was this repeated back and forth and tension between the ethics officials and some of the higher-ups at OSTP. Now, to their credit, sometimes they listened. For example, the then-chief of staff of the office pushed Tom Kalil out. I think both sides probably feel like they’re the good guys. If you’re these higher-ups, you’re like, “We have to do so many things at this office, and we need to get it done, and we need these people. This philanthropy is willing to help bring on extra hands while we’re doing really important work.” The ethics officials are like, “Yes, but they have their own interests. And there is a clear conflict of interest here.”

It seems pretty strange that a private foundation would be paying for public servants to work in the White House. But I learned from your reporting that’s not completely unusual in this office?

People in the office would say that it’s chronically underfunded. They only have an annual budget of about $5 million. Even the founding statute said that they should utilize consultants. And as a result, people from the Federation of American Scientists, from universities, send fellows to OSTP to supplement the work. What’s raised ethical flags is that it seems Schmidt Futures was using this mechanism—that I think was very earnestly created to help supplement the work of places that are underfunded and understaffed—to get his foot in the door.

The White House told you that there was nothing unusual about its ties to Schmidt, and that the ethical issues that were raised were properly handled. In a statement after your story came out, Eric Schmidt’s foundation said that it had worked with the science office for years to address funding issues, and that there was no undue influence on policy. Do you see this as a story about the Biden administration, or one about Eric Schmidt and his desire to influence policy?

I think it’s much more the latter. But I think it’s striking that even as the politics around some of these tech titans have changed a lot in the last six years—people forget that during the Obama administration, Eric Schmidt’s influence didn’t raise any eyebrows because tech was cool—even as the politics have changed, Eric Schmidt’s influence within Democratic administrations has not. I think what makes this story distinct is that this is a guy with a clear ideology about the future of science policy in America. And so, it’s beyond just him having influence. The way in which he has endeared himself to powerful Democrats over the last 15 years is distinct from the normal rich person.

Disclosure: Schmidt is the former chairman of the board of New America, a think tank that partners with Slate and Arizona State University in Future Tense, a project about emerging technologies. Schmidt, his family foundation, and Google have all donated money to New America. In August 2017 a former New America employee who was critical of Google alleged that he was fired because Schmidt held undue influence at the organization, a charge New America denied.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.