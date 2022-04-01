What the Most Distant Star Ever Discovered Can Tell Us About the Universe

On Wednesday, researchers announced the discovery of the most distant star ever observed. In a paper on the findings published in Nature, they nicknamed the star Earendel, from the Old English for “morning star” or “rising light.” The light from Earendel has traveled for 12.9 billion years to reach us, starting its journey only 900 million years after the Big Bang. (Because of the expansion of the universe, Earendel was 4 billion light years from the young Milky Way at that time, but we’re now 28 billion lightyears apart.) (Or we would be, if Earendel still existed, which it surely no longer does.)

The star is in a patch of sky that looks empty to the naked eye. But observed with the Hubble Space Telescope–and thanks to a phenomenon called gravitational lensing–the seemingly empty space is revealed to be full of distant galaxies, a cluster of which bends light from an even more distant, more ancient galaxy, including this star.

The lead researcher on the study is Brian Welch, a PhD candidate in astronomy and astrophysics at Johns Hopkins University. I spoke to him about the implications of this discovery, how you find a star in a smear of light, and what the heck gravitational lensing even means. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Jaime Green: When did you realize that you had like a particularly interesting finding here?

Brian Welch: It was a slow process. We knew that the galaxy that the star was in was a pretty highly magnified one. We see it as this long, thin arc on the sky. And usually with a gravitationally lensed galaxy, the longer the arc that you see, the more highly magnified it is. And this was one of the longest that we’ve found in the early universe. So we knew it was going to be cool, but we really didn’t know that it was going to be so interesting. And then as I was creating a model of how highly magnified it was, it kept showing that this one point on the arc was going to be a really extreme magnification.

It took a while before we had actually believed it. It was too good to be true. But after double and triple and quadruple checking, it still held up and it just turned into this really awesome discovery of this distant star.

You weren’t looking for individual stars, because you wouldn’t expect to be able to see them, right? So what were you looking for in this research?

We were really just looking at the galaxy. The star was the cherry on top.

Let’s back up, and talk about lensing for a second. How simply can you explain gravitational lensing?

I’ll do my best. Einstein’s theory of general relativity tells us that mass bends the space around it. Think of a bowling ball on a trampoline, it just bends the space around it. And as light moves through this bent space, it curves around this really massive object.

That does a couple things for us. It magnifies the background objects. It also ends up distorting them. Gravitational lenses aren’t smooth, they’re not perfectly shaped like the lenses in your glasses to focus the light. It’s more like looking through the bottom of a wine glass, which is why we get these long arcs when we get these alignments just right. And in the case of this particular star, it’s lined up in such a perfect spot that we’re able to see it at this really extreme magnification.

How did you figure out that it was actually a star?

When you have a lensed object, you’ll see it appear in the sky multiple times. And these multiple images are the best constraints that we have for how strong the lensing effect is at different points. So the first thing that I was doing was just looking for multiple images and within a long arc like this, to try to find what parts of this arc look the same. I was looking for those symmetries. Then I fed those into the computer models that then take those constraints and spit out how strong magnification is and where the mass within the gravitational lens is. And those were the models that started to predict that this one part of the arc had to be this really extreme magnification.

Tell me if I have this right: The way that those models work is you have computer programs that model how gravitational lensing works and you’re plugging in the image at the end of the equation. And so it takes that distorted image, and the model tells you about the original object that would create that image?

Pretty much, yeah. Based on the color of the object, we can tell how far away it is. So with the positions and then the distance, it can tell us how much the light is actually bending. And then that can in turn constrain things like the mass [of the object] and the magnification.

So this is the most distant star that we’ve ever seen. The light that you’re seeing from it has taken a really, really, really long time to reach us. What was going on in where we are in our solar system, when this light left this star? Did our sun even exist yet?

No, the sun would not have even existed at this point. The earth obviously wouldn’t have formed yet. The Milky Way galaxy would’ve looked a lot different. There would’ve been a lot fewer stars within the galaxy, and probably more smaller galaxies that we could see nearby. The Milky Way starts as this small galaxy and then more and more small galaxies start to fall into it. And it eventually becomes this really big object, just sort of by gobbling up and merging with more and more smaller galaxies.

What are you hoping to learn from this star, and what is learning about this star going to tell us about, in the bigger picture?

We know that in the early universe, there are fewer heavier elements. The very first generation of stars are thought to have formed out of pure hydrogen with a little helium. Looking all the way back into the early universes can be a way to improve our understanding of how these stars form. And then if we do happen to find that this star has almost no of these heavier elements, then that would be another really interesting discovery.

So, figuring out if this star is mostly hydrogen and a little bit of helium, is that about testing whether our prediction of what the first stars are like is correct? Or is that about testing whether this is one of the first generation of stars?

The first step is testing whether this is one of the first generation of stars and if we can make that conclusion, then it jumps to the next part, which is figuring out what those stars look like and identifying how they might have formed and trying to improve our understanding of the physics behind it.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.