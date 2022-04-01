Keeping yourself and others safe during a pandemic can be rather expensive, from purchasing masks, to covering hospital expenses. It’s about to get pricier: Soon, Americans might be individually paying out of pocket to access critical medical tools that the government had covered or subsidized.

Federal funding for measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is currently stalling in Congress, meaning that some Americans are going to have to go it alone to an even greater extent. The COVID-19 Uninsured Program, stopped accepting reimbursement claims for testing and treatment on March 22nd, citing the current funding stalemate in Congress. They’ll also stop accepting claims to reimburse vaccine administration on April 5th if Congress can’t come to an agreement. (And if you’ve already submitted a claim and gotten a confirmation, that doesn’t guarantee you’ll actually be reimbursed.) Currently, the government cannot pay for monoclonal antibody treatments either, and says that they do not have money to cover second booster shots for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re uninsured, then the costs of testing and treatment can be quite high. Here’s what uninsured Americans can expect to pay without support.

PCR testing: Quest Diagnostics told ABC News that a non-subsidized PCR test could cost $125 for an uninsured American. That adds up quickly: If you get tested once a week, whether because of work policy or a series of exposures, that’s about $500 per month.

The $125 figure is actually on the lower end of what a PCR test can cost out of pocket. As Consumer Reports reported back in January, PCR testing can be kind of a wild west. Depending on what service you use, the average cost per test is about $130 with insurance…and more than $185 without. The highest price Consumer Reports mentions is upwards of a thousand dollars. If you’re uninsured, you’re going to want to do your homework and call the company ahead of time to make sure you’re not surprised by how much you pay. If they refuse to tell you, get tested somewhere else.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home rapid testing: The cost of home testing also varies by which test you decide to get. The Abbott BinaxNOW test can cost $20 to $24 for a pack of two tests. The Quidel QuickVue test costs $24 for a pack of two as well. Finally, the iHealth test costs $18 for a pack of two. Now would be a good time to order a free pack of 4 home tests from the federal government (each household can place two orders).

Advertisement

Vaccines: The government still has a supply of vaccines, which they provide for free–but the vaccines themselves aren’t the only cost associated with getting the shot. Currently, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are reimbursing providers about $40 for each shot of the vaccine they administer to cover the labor involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And what’s the cost for the vaccine if Americans are left to pay for doses of the vaccine themselves—say, if there’s another variant or if additional booster doses are recommended? Dr. Jessica Justman, an associate professor of medicine in epidemiology at Columbia University, told me that while it’s hard to imagine federal support completely evaporating in the near future, the cost to consumers could be around what the companies are charging wealthier countries per dose. (A BMJ report says that the United States is paying about $15 per dose for Moderna, $19.50 per dose for Pfizer. Fierce Pharma reports that Johnson & Johnson is pricing their vaccine at $10 per dose.) However, there’s no guarantee that this will hold true if consumers are to be expected to pay for their own vaccines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like so many aspects of medical care, it’s difficult to just ask a provider or manufacturer for a sticker price—though I tried. Pfizer told me that this is a question for the government. Neither Moderna nor Janssen (the vaccine development arm of Johnson & Johnson) responded to my requests before the publication of this article. The Food and Drug Administration told me to ask the Department for Health and Human Services, which also did not respond to my requests. CVS said that “We are fully confident the administration and Congress will find a solution to help ensure people without insurance continue to have access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines and treatment.” Walgreens told me something similar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Treatments: Monoclonal antibody treatments can be pretty expensive, but up until now, the US government has been paying for them. It’s unclear how much bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody made by Eli Lilly, costs per infusion, but its predecessor (which has since discontinued due to lack of effectiveness against omicron) cost $1,250 per dose. (Eli Lilly did not respond to my request for a number on how much bebtelovimab costs before this article’s publication.) Sotrovimab, a GlaxoSmithKline monoclonal antibody, costs $2,100.

Antiviral treatments aside from antibody treatments are currently provided free of charge, but that status is also at risk due to the congressional stalemate. The government paid about $530 per treatment course of Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID pill. Molnupiravir, Merck’s less popular Covid pill, cost the US government about $700 per treatment course.