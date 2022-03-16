The Most Difficult Part of Raising a Daughter With Down Syndrome

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter.

I stared at the phone. It was just past 7 on a Wednesday morning—the first bell hadn’t even rung yet—and the school was already texting? This had to be really bad.

It was. The drama teacher at my daughter’s high school had just learned that one of Sophie’s classmates had been killed in a horrible car crash.

The teacher was sobbing. “I’m just so worried about Sophie,” he said over and over.

The news crushed the entire school, but for Sophie it was even more intense, and not only because Al was one of her closest friends. Sophie doesn’t process information the way most of us do. The best way I can explain Down syndrome (after the extra chromosome part) is to say that every single bit of Sophie is different from the rest of us in our family, from her stick-straight hair to the gap between her first two toes. Doctors mended the hole in her heart and a physical therapist taught her to walk, but helping Sophie handle anxiety, grief, and the fact that she’s different is proving to be the most difficult challenge of all, particularly as she prepares to graduate high school and head into the real world, whatever that means.

When Sophie was 8, she told her older sister that she didn’t want to have Down syndrome. I didn’t even know Sophie knew she had Down syndrome; I figured I had several years before I’d have to sort that one out. But for a long time, Sophie has understood that in some pretty fundamental ways, society doesn’t believe she’ll ever pass muster. And she doesn’t like that.

Who would? Talk about the ultimate mindfuck.

I tell Sophie that I was never any good at math, either, but she and I both know it’s not the same thing.

I looked for years (really!) for just the right therapist; my own experience has taught me that the wrong advice can really mess you up. Typically, word of mouth works, but I got crickets on social media, and the pediatrician just stared at me blankly. Finally, a very nice man surfaced, with a background in social work and experience with kids with intellectual disabilities. He showed Sophie charts with cartoon faces depicting different emotions. They talked about her struggles to make friends while giving people space. But while she insisted she liked visiting with the therapist, it seemed to make her miserable. She was hyperfocused, anxious.

Not long ago, I ordered a book called Mental Wellness in Adults With Down Syndrome: A Guide to Emotional and Behavioral Strengths and Challenges—but I can’t make myself open it.

To be honest, I’ve never been one for self-help books, support groups, or advice, and the most important thing I’ve learned as a parent is that everyone is unique—even if they share a diagnosis. Sophie is a funny, sensitive, silly young woman. A beautiful dancer, loud singer, devoted friend. Sometimes too devoted. Ultimately, Sophie is a people person—she loves more deeply than anyone I’ve ever known. She craves connection and she doesn’t care who knows it. As you might imagine, the world is not always ready for such a rush of affection, and high school students can be particularly dismissive. (Awkward if I’m being generous, cruel if I’m being honest.)

But my daughter has made inroads that take my breath away. A couple years ago, Sophie told a classmate that she didn’t want to have Down syndrome. As the teacher who overheard the conversation later related, the boy stopped and looked at Sophie thoughtfully.

“I know what you mean,” he said. “I don’t want to be gay.”

And then there’s Al. He really seemed to cherish his friendship with Sophie as much as she did. They met when both were cast in the school’s production of Hairspray, one of the last public events we attended before the world shut down in 2020.

Sophie and Al spent hours at a time talking online during the pandemic. When school resumed and Al was announced as president of the Drama Council, Sophie’s name was suddenly added as a co-vice president. I don’t think it was a coincidence. She spent hours on the Drama Council group chat, planning auditions, and designing T-shirts, the kind of stuff a lot of kids take for granted. I’ve never seen her happier.

I met Al only a handful of times and really spoke with him just once, when he texted Sophie in late August for a last-minute ride to the class of 2022’s Senior Sunrise, a ritual that involved getting up way too early to eat donuts on the football field of their big public high school. As we navigated the sleepy, dark streets of suburban Phoenix, I asked Al if he had plans for the future. He did—a full scholarship in musical theater to the historic Black college of his choice, he told me, his voice quiet with pride.

We pulled up to the school and he and Sophie walked off. They made a funny pair, one tall and broad, the other tiny under the weight of her backpack, looking up at her friend.

Weeks later, Al was gone.

Someone organized a memorial and dozens of people gathered in a park on a Saturday evening, sitting in awkward clumps, unsure of what to do. Sophie had been hysterical off and on for days; in between she planned for the event, making posters and picking out a yellow outfit, Al’s favorite color.

The idea had been for everyone to come prepared to perform in Al’s honor, but Sophie was the only one who did, standing up to sing “You Are My Sunshine” between sobs.

Afterward, someone handed out lanterns; we lit the wicks, carefully holding the big paper boxes as they filled with hot air then floated off into the night.

Such events are meant to bring closure, but that hasn’t been the case for Sophie. She’s handled Al’s death better than I thought she would, but the drama teacher was right. She’s devastated. Every day is hard.

Al’s birthday was at the end of January. The next day at school, one of Sophie’s classmates casually mentioned to her that a group of theater kids had had a party for him with cake and candles. They forgot to invite Sophie, someone told her.

I stopped at Safeway after work to buy a tiny chocolate cake. A clerk wrote “Happy Birthday Al” in yellow icing. We lit candles and sang. Sophie seemed pleased, but withdrawn. It was the kind of thing that makes people say, “You’re such a good mom!” but watching her blow out the candles, I’ve never felt more useless.

Some days I wish I could crawl inside Sophie’s head, even for a few minutes, to know what it’s like to see the world through her eyes. Through her heart.

Other days, I’m not sure I could bear it.

And then there are the days where I have to tell myself to get over it, that Sophie really isn’t all that different.

Searching for the date of the Senior Sunrise for this essay, I stumbled on an email I had forgotten about from Sophie’s aide, who is assigned to keep her on track in her academic classes. The aide mentions that Sophie dozed off in economics that morning and was overwhelmed by anxiety in earth science, so much so that the two left the classroom:

We were able to talk through a lot of what seems to be on Sophie’s mind now that she’s realized her high school career is coming to an end. I feel like the Senior Sunrise this morning was a big factor in all of this today because Sophie described it as a moment where it became clear how soon this part of her life will be over. The good news is that talking about all of this and getting it out in the open seemed to help Sophie feel less overwhelmed, and we were able to get back to class and get a good chunk of the classwork done that we will also be working on next week.

Who doesn’t mourn a good friend, who isn’t worried about the future? Who doesn’t want to be something other than what they are?

Maybe it’s the rest of the world that needs therapy, not Sophie.

