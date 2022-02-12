Why Are We Still Screening for Symptoms at This Point in the Pandemic?

In the middle of a Sunday afternoon, I found myself locked outside the library. No matter how many times I swiped my student ID, the doors wouldn’t budge.

I soon realized why. I had a “red pass” on my CoVerified account, a symptom screener app used by Barnard College where I attend school. Like many other schools across the country, mine has used the app since on-campus activity started to rebound—for us, that was back in October of 2020. Each day, I’m required to attest that I don’t have symptoms. Then, I get a “green screen” and am allowed to enter campus buildings, such as libraries and dorms. If students do report a symptom, like a cough, they’ll get a restricted screen, and cannot enter these campus buildings. (This is not the only screening we have, we also get a weekly PCR test, which is provided free of charge to students.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Sunday, I had forgotten to fill out my daily symptom report. Standing in the cold, I clicked “no symptoms,” and then waited 15 minutes or so until the system registered my report and allowed me inside.

“God forbid you forget to do the [expletive] CoVerified an hour before you need to be somewhere,” I messaged a group chat in the meantime.

While I am all for mitigating COVID on campus, I wasn’t certain how effective an app preventing students from accessing services in this way would be in that goal, especially given what we know at this point in the pandemic. Self-certification of symptoms has been used by schools and companies for a while now; Slate first reported on them in May 2020. But a large percentage of people who contract COVID-19 are asymptomatic. These people can still drive significant spread of disease, but they wouldn’t be flagged by an app. Second, by the time you’ve expressed symptoms, you may have already been spreading the virus. A symptom screener isn’t going to go back in time and prevent that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And those are the issues that are there before human behavior is factored in. As Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told me, self-reporting symptoms is “only effective if you’re honest about it.” If someone isn’t truthful about their symptoms, then the screener can’t catch that either.

Advertisement

There are two problems that make being honest about each and every sniffle rather difficult. The first is that it’s extremely difficult to tell symptoms of COVID-19 from symptoms of seasonal allergies or a runny nose from the cold. (Both of which I deal with, and have had to wrestle with reporting on the app.) If you always report that you have a runny nose because it’s the middle of allergy season, you’re always going to have a red pass. According to Chin-Hong, omicron can present just like seasonal allergies as well, further complicating things. The fact that the app presents whether you have symptoms as a binary yes/no doesn’t help, either. “I wish there was an in-between where you can go and get tested because you’re not sure,” he told me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second issue is that in a high-stress environment like my college, there are incentives to assume that a runny nose is the cold or allergies. Classes have been at least partially in-person starting this semester, and students are largely on their own in terms of navigating what happens if they’re placed in isolation housing while they wait for a test to come back because they’ve reported symptoms in the app. It can be a big disruption to your daily life. When you have multiple exams and papers and lectures and problem sets and seminars, you might hope it’s allergies and keep going to class. Many students are extremely fatigued with “Zoom University,” and many students find it extremely difficult to study in the same small room they sleep in. College is a pressure cooker, with a lot of students striving for the best grades possible and juggling multiple responsibilities at once. Why not just assume that leaky nose is a pollen-related thing? This is not the right thing to do, but it is an understandable choice. We’re required to wear masks indoors anyway, and again, we receive regular tests, so the risk can seem low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, that’s the cynical take on the app. There are some positives to be gained from using it, though, as my expert source explained to me. It can at least help catch the people who do report symptoms. He likened it to a temperature check in that we know by now you can have COVID without presenting a fever, but if you do have a fever, you’re probably sick. So in the same vein, “maybe tons of people are hiding COVID by answering it incorrectly, but the people who do answer it correctly, you’re at least identifying them.” Another positive is that the app can still act like a daily reminder to keep an eye on your symptoms, even if a lot of people don’t answer honestly. By opening up the app and clicking “no symptoms” every day, it may prompt users to still think about their symptoms, and perhaps remind them to cut down on socializing while they’re feeling stuffy. So even if you’re “gaming the system,” you might be paying more attention to your health than they would if there was no system to game.

Finally, the app can function as an easy way to get care to someone who does report symptoms. Instead of calling Primary Care Health Services when you have a cough, you can just click a button, and then Primary Care can call you to schedule a test and discuss next steps. Essentially, it streamlines what could be an onerous process of phone tag. A campus doctor visit scheduled with ease–even after the threat of the pandemic fades for good, that’s one aspect of this app that I hope sticks around.