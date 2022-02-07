When an Eating Disorder Collides with Climate Activism

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter.

On Nov. 1, I decided to do the No-Plastic Challenge, in which I cut out all single-use plastic. Later on Nov. 1, I failed—it was a bag of Popchips, and it was worth it. At least I tried, though! Which is probably what Congress will say when the planet explodes in 20-some years. (But did it try?)

Advertisement

My goal to avoid 100 percent of all plastic was unrealistic. It would have necessitated dozens of mason jars to grocery shop in bulk and earfuls of wax to make my own soap. Who do you think I am, Zooey Deschanel? Still, I kept up with the challenge as best I could—I committed myself to one month of using as little plastic as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially, my anti-plastic crusade was conservationist. I started packing lunch for work. I toted around my own water bottle and silverware, which I definitely cleaned at least once. I saved money and ate more healthily. I didn’t have to empty the trash at all. I was Legend.

Before long, I found that the easiest way to consume less plastic was to eat less. To decline to eat with others, because I “only ate at home.” To starve through work instead of going to the corner bodega for a snack. (The only non-plastic item available was the same banana I’d encountered there two weeks earlier.) I took a sick pleasure in it. I’m always trying to eat less. Thank you, No Plastic Challenge, for the golden opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve had an eating disorder on and off for the past 15 years. I was bulimic as a teenager, but I gave that up in college. I go through periods of relative stability and periods of obsessive dieting and overexercising. Following a recent nasty breakup, I only ate Arctic Zero for a week, but that’s probably what Bridget Jones would have done, if ice cream had been made out of air 20 years ago. I’d be lying to you if I said the problem was solved, but I’m currently far from my bottom. Still, I should have thought twice before embarking on a restrictive diet, even if the purpose was for the planet, not my waistline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was not my first foray into using climate change to mask my dieting. For years, I walked everywhere, often through physical pain and exhaustion, under the guise of saving gas. I’ve been a vegetarian for about a decade, sometimes dipping into veganism. I’ve been diagnosed with anemia, and my doctor has recommended I consider eating fish. I usually do, for about a month, before resuming my commitment to “animal rights.” I do believe the meat industry is unethical, but there are a lot of things I think are unethical that still support. (I’m not going to stand here and tell you I don’t use Amazon. And I date men, whom I oppose as an enterprise.) If a friend told me they were struggling to decide if they should cure their anemia or save the animals, I’d tell them to prioritize themselves 110 out of 100 times. But it’s not a courtesy I extend to myself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m not alone in changing my consumption habits in response to climate change. Vegetarianism and veganism are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among young people. Nor am I alone in using these diets to hide an eating disorder. One study found that about half of eating disorder patients practice some form of a vegetarian diet, with 61 percent of those acknowledging there was a link between the two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s an inherent conflict in our global battle to save our planet and an eating disorder patient’s internal battle for sustenance. At its core: consumption, good or bad? In my own experience with an eating disorder, I tie decreased consumption to morality—I’m “good” if I eat less and “bad” if I eat more. I would argue that diet culture makes these designations universal, eating disorder or not. I’ve spent years trying to unlearn the morality of consumption, but we applaud those who consume less for environmental reasons. And we’re not wrong—in the developing world in particular, we do need to consume less of the Earth’s resources. I was good for cutting back on plastic. And good for eating less. No, wait, just good for cutting back on plastic. By my third week of the No Plastic Challenge, I was confused.

Advertisement

In times of confusion, I reach for anything that proffers a sense of control. Climate change is largely out of my control. The things I can do—recycle, skip meat, vote, spend more consciously, and use cloth toilet paper (only for No. 1s!)—I’ve done. And I only tried to turn one tweet into an NFT, I promise! But against my better judgment, I read the news; climate change keeps getting worse. This, of course, does not come as much of a shock, as I did not imagine my purchase of a $58 recycled-fabric crop top would patch up the hole in the ozone layer. But you can understand why I feel like global warming is out of my hands. You likely feel like it’s out of your hands too—like there’s no single action you can take today that will make a noticeable dent in the problem (unless you’re Joe Manchin, in which case, close out of this tab and literally go vote with your party, dude!!). The futility of my plastic purge only served to deprive me of control. And so, I tried to control the only thing I knew how to: my body. By the fourth week of my plastic purge, I was tracking my own plastic consumption compulsively. But it was just a proxy. I was really tracking calories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It feels self-indulgent to even factor my eating habits into decisions about how to slow climate change. But also self-important—I don’t have that kind of power, and there’s no point in pretending I do, so why make myself sick? And from this emerges guilt. I feel guilty for thinking of myself when the planet’s on fire. I feel guilty for not sticking better to the No Plastic Challenge, but I feel guilty for sticking to it too well and going nine hours without eating, so much so that I get lightheaded and need to leave work early. I feel guilty for caring about my weight when we’ve been living through a pandemic for two years. And I feel guilty for all my guilt, because there’s nothing productive about it.

Advertisement

And from this guilt emerges acceptance. That’s the thing about guilt. Sometimes, it becomes so overwhelming that I have no choice but to set it aside. We can no longer rank problems by which ones are “life or death” and which aren’t, because to be frank, too many are life or death. Climate change certainly is, but an eating disorder can be too. Police brutality, income inequality, gun control, access to health care, COVID—these are all life or death issues, too. Which do we tackle first? Do we opt for Congress’ tactic and do none? I choose to address problems in the order in which they’re killing me, and—for my life in particular—my eating disorder outranks climate change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And so, after a month, I stop the No Plastic Challenge. Which is a bummer, because I think it’s a pretty good challenge. I could tell you it caused me to take stock of plastic’s pervasiveness (and it did) and that it helped me reduce unnecessary plastic going forward (and it did), but the other side of the story is that I put myself above the environment. And I forgive myself, but it doesn’t make it less true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having an eating disorder does nothing for the environment. At its worst, mine is defined by mountains of food waste. The number of times I’ve bought a bag of chips, eaten five, and then thrown the whole bag away. The number of times I pushed food around on my plate during dinner, only to throw it away and buy six Quest bars in the middle of the night.

Advertisement

I don’t know the right answer—I’m not young and wise enough. If I had the solution to climate change, I wouldn’t be sleeping on it, I promise you. But I do know I was asking the wrong question. It’s not whether we’re consuming too much or too little. It’s how do we consume enough. Not more, not less. As the Buddhist scholar Tara Brach writes, “Feeling compassion for ourselves in no way releases us from responsibility for our actions. Rather, it releases us from the self-hatred that prevents us from responding to our life with clarity and balance.” I must find balance. We all must find a way to balance our own mental health with our planet’s looming demise. Why? Because we have no other choice. A lot of problems are life or death these days, and we’re going to have to deal with all of them.

State of Mind is a partnership of Slate and Arizona State University that offers a practical look at our mental health system—and how to make it better.