I’ve had kids on the brain a lot this year. This is unusual for me, since the only dependent in my life is my dog (who, despite my unironic ownership of a “dog mom” T-shirt, is decidedly less work than a child). But I’ve been thinking about human children and technology lately, especially as it relates to the past two years.

It started with Jaime Green’s great Future Tense piece a few weeks back about her struggles with the pandemic and parenting an unvaccinated child under 5. Her words echoed the conversations I’ve had with basically every one of my friends with children during the omicron wave: “This is about claustrophobia, and monotony, and how the little things in the world help parents stay sane—a library, a play date, running errands and dragging him along—are off the table when you’ve been exposed.” The thing her child needs is school, she wrote, “even though school right now is the scariest place for him to be.”

That isolation, and its impacts, has extended to older school aged children and their families. Research showed soaring screen times amongst adolescents and even younger children early in the pandemic. The effects of bundling socialization, entertainment, and schooling within a screen would have lasting repercussions, even if such measures were inevitable during the pandemic.

But digitization is also a preferable alternative for many, as we saw this week when D.C. students walked out to protest their schools’ COVID protocols and push for online optional learning. The SAT also announced this week that it would shorten testing time and make the test entirely digital by the spring of 2024. While these learning measures aren’t catch all solutions, they speak to some of the benefits the digital world can offer us.

In our last newsletter we asked what Future Tensers were excited for, technology-wise, in the year to come. I would like to ask the same of Future Tense parents. Which is preferable for your child right now, online learning or in-person? What piece of technology has become integral to your WFH routine with a toddler? Have you, like the parent on this WFH Reddit thread, invested in an Alexa so you can scream “ALEXA PLAY ‘BABY SHARK’ ” and continue on with your call?

Whatever your methodology is, child-rearing in these times is undoubtedly complicated, and I know you’re doing your best. As a brief respite during your next five minutes of free time, I hope you can lose yourself in some of our stories about the future.

Future Tense Recommends

While we generally recommend books or articles or things that otherwise live online, this week I’m recommending a place: Planet Word, the interactive language museum that opened in Washington in late 2020. I visited recently and was blown away by how engaging the exhibits were, and by how much technology played a role in every part of the museum. In particular I loved the 22-foot-tall wall of words, which you can speak with to learn the origin of English, and Word Worlds, where you dip an electronic paintbrush in a word like verdant and then watch its meaning come alive as you paint it on the walls. As museum founder Ann Friedman recently told the Washington Post Magazine, “I knew that was one of the keys—that we needed to use technology to bring words and language to life.”

If you can’t make it to Planet Word in person right now, there’s also a museum walkthrough available on YouTube and lots of virtual events scheduled for early 2022.

