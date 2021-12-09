Everything Instagram Won’t Do to Protect Kids

On Wednesday, Instagram head and top Mark Zuckerberg deputy Adam Mosseri appeared before the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security to testify about the platform’s impacts on children and teens. His trip to Capitol Hill comes just a few months after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen supplied the press with thousands of internal documents, which included internal research indicating that Instagram makes many teenage girls on the platform feel worse about their bodies. (Experts conducting independent studies have come to mixed conclusions about how much social media actually impacts body image.) The hearing had Mosseri battling with senators about the studies’ statistics and, tellingly, about potential reforms to the way Instagram operates. Indeed, a number of lawmakers pressured him to commit to various proposed fixes, which he largely dodged unless they were part of initiatives that Instagram already had in the works. Here’s a breakdown of everything Mosseri wouldn’t commit to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent overseers

Subcommittee chair Richard Blumenthal asked Mosseri to support a legal requirement that social-media companies provide internal research on algorithms and their impacts on young users to an independent oversight body, which some members of Congress have wanted to create in the wake of Haugen’s revelations. Mosseri pledged that Instagram will give third-party researchers “meaningful access” to data on the subject, and said that there should be standards around transparency, but stopped short of supporting an independent oversight body because he is not a “legal expert.” He later said he would be in favor of an industry group setting standards that are later approved by lawmakers.

Ending Instagram Kids

Blumenthal further pressed Mosseri to permanently abandon Instagram Kids, a service for users under the age of 13 that was in development until Haugen’s leaks revealed the existence of the project to the public. Facing backlash, Mosseri announced at the end of September that Instagram had paused development in order to confer with parents and experts. During the hearing, though, he would not commit to ending development completely, insisting that children ages 10 to 12 are already online and wanting to use Instagram, so the company ought to create an above-board way for them to use the service. He promised that children will have to have parental consent to use Instagram Kids should it ever come to fruition. The New York Times reported in October that, based on internal documents, Instagram’s parent company Meta views the migration of younger users to other platforms like TikTok as an “existential threat,” so it makes sense Mosseri wouldn’t want to throw in the towel on Instagram Kids just yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow Suggestions

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn suggested that Instagram accounts for minors should not automatically have follow suggestions enabled. Mosseri asserted that it’s important for users of all ages to easily find accounts that they’re interested in, to which Blackburn responded, “Teenagers have interests, yes, but what we’re trying to address are the adverse and negative effects that are happening to children because they are on your platform.” Follow suggestions have been a concern in Congress as watchdog groups conducted studies finding that Instagram promotes pro-anorexia content to dummy accounts mimicking young teen users. Utah Sen. Mike Lee later said that his staff had set up a fake account for a 13-year-old girl and found content promoting plastic surgery and body dysmorphia showing up on the feed after following an account that Instagram had recommended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enforcement

In perhaps the most substantive back-and-forth during the hearing, Mosseri and Blumenthal debated the best way enforce unspecified standards that a hypothetical oversight body would impose on platforms like Instagram. Blumenthal suggested that attorneys general should be able to bring lawsuits and seek damages for violations. Mosseri instead argued that adherence to these standards should be a requirement for receiving certain protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which dictates that platforms are not liable for the user-created content that they host.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stop Advertising to Kids

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey asked if Mosseri would support legislation banning targeted ads for teens and children. Mosseri pointed out that Instagram has rules banning certain inappropriate ads to be targeted at younger users, such as those having to do with alcohol and weight loss. When Markey pressed for a “yes” or “no,” Mosseri said he would be more in favor of legislation limiting, as opposed to banning, ad-targeting abilities for kids. Surveys by market analysts indicate that teens overwhelmingly prefer brand advertising on Instagram compared to other platforms like Snapchat or Facebook, so it’s hard to see how it would voluntarily give up that advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Providing Data

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz requested the raw data underlying the research reports that Haugen leaked about Instagram’s impacts on teens, as well as the PowerPoint slides that were used to present those findings to him and other executives. Mosseri replied that Congress already had access to the slides, and that much of the data is no longer available due to data-retention policies meant to protect users. He instead vaguely promised that he would provide third-party researchers with “meaningful access” to data on wellbeing in the future, and noted that he would have to talk with these researchers about what data they needed beforehand. When Cruz pressed further, Mosseri said he was working on a way to provide the data in a “privacy-safe way,” but that he didn’t want to “overpromise and underdeliver.” Researchers have been calling for more access to the kinds of data included in Haugen’s leaks, though Meta has moved to curb the capabilities of tools like CrowdTangle that give outside observers insights into content trends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Mosseri Did Agree To

It wasn’t all “no, no, no.” Mosseri generally committed to doing things that Instagram already does. In addition to his promise about giving some manner of access to third-party researchers for studies, he said he would support legislation giving teens the right to control and expunge their personal information online. Mosseri also agreed that it would be a good idea for the U.S. to adopt the Children’s Code, a set of standards that platforms have to follow when providing digital services to users under the age of 18 in the United Kingdom. Standards in the code include turning off geolocation and profiling for advertisers by default. (Instagram currently has to abide by this code for its U.K. users.) When asked to commit to hiring more human employees to review content, Mosseri said the company would continue to increase its investment in moderation involving both humans and artificial intelligence. In response to South Dakota Sen. Jonathan Thune’s proposal to give users the option to avoid engagement algorithms, Mosseri revealed that Instagram is developing an option to sort feeds chronologically, instead of the default setting that ranks posts based on predictions about user preferences.

Overall, lawmakers seemed unsatisfied with Mosseri’s reluctance to agree to specific measures. “You’ve said repeatedly that you’re in favor of one goal or another ‘directionally,’ and I find that term really incomplete when it isn’t accompanied by specific commitments,” Blumenthal said in his closing remarks. “The kinds of baby steps that you’ve suggested so far, very respectfully, are underwhelming.”

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.