The CDC Said What?

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they were making an odd change to an important rule. “People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days,” a press release explained. Though there are some other particulars and caveats to the guidance, it is notably shorter from the previously recommended 10 days and lacks a recommendation to take a test before resuming contact with others.

The guidance quickly came under scrutiny from health experts and comedians alike, with Ariel Dumas, the head writer for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, tweeting:

The CDC just announced you can walk right up to bin of carrots at the grocery store and start eatin outta there like a horse — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) December 28, 2021

The joke format quickly caught on. In no particular order, here are some of our favorite, um, variants:

the CDC just announced you can fill a theme park with dinosaurs again if you really learned your lesson last time — silent nate, holy nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 28, 2021

the CDC says it's not omicron unless it comes from the Omicrônne region of France, otherwise it's just sparkling covid — mike cella (@mikeVcella) December 28, 2021

the cdc said you should go back to him because he said it won’t happen again and got you flowers also you’re getting older now and it’s going to be hard to find another boyfriend — youngmi mayer (@ymmayer) December 28, 2021

The CDC now recommends you rub some dirt on it — Redwall Abbey Head Baker (@JuliaFtacek) December 28, 2021

the CDC now recommends that if you hear a volcano erupting, just duck and cover and the lava will flow right over you — Chaos (@chaosprime) December 29, 2021

This one is a stats joke:

The CDC now recommends p=0.06 is good enough — Miguel Perales M.D. (@DrMiguelPerales) December 28, 2021

This one is a Yellowjackets reference:

the CDC recommends eating dirt in a tree instead of keeping a lookout for wolves while your soccer team is sleeping in the woods — Carrie Wittmer 🐊 (@carriesnotscary) December 28, 2021

The CDC recommends bringing the giant wooden horse into the city, it seems nice — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 29, 2021

CDC says just do your own thing and be yourself :) — kewlshrek (@kewlshrek) December 28, 2021

