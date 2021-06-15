The False Comfort of Human Oversight as an Antidote to A.I. Harm

In April, the European Commission released a wide-ranging proposed regulation to govern the design, development, and deployment of A.I. systems. The regulation stipulates that “high-risk A.I. systems” (such as facial recognition and algorithms that determine eligibility for public benefits) should be designed to allow for oversight by humans who will be tasked with preventing or minimizing risks. Often expressed as the “human-in-the-loop” solution, this approach of human oversight over A.I. is rapidly becoming a staple in A.I. policy proposals globally. And although placing humans back in the “loop” of A.I. seems reassuring, this approach is instead “loopy” in a different sense: It rests on circular logic that offers false comfort and distracts from inherently harmful uses of automated systems.

A.I. is celebrated for its superior accuracy, efficiency, and objectivity in comparison to humans. Yet as increasing evidence demonstrates the dangers of A.I., policymakers and developers are turning back to humans to mitigate harm. In other words, humans are being tasked with overseeing algorithms that were put in place with the promise of augmenting human deficiencies. The 2020 Washington State facial recognition law, for example, includes requirements for “meaningful human review,” defined in terms of “review or oversight by one or more individuals … who have the authority to alter the decision under review.” Several hiring A.I. companies advertise human intervention in the candidate screening process as a way to prevent the errors and discriminatory outcomes associated with these tools. And the backlash to lives lost in accidents involving self-driving cars has prompted growing calls for reasserting human control.

But human oversight falls short as a solution for the risks of algorithmic decision-making for three key reasons. First, calling for human oversight alone creates shallow protection that companies and governments can easily avoid in superficial ways. The European General Data Protection Regulation, for instance, mandates that people “shall have the right not to be subject to a decision based solely on automated processing.” Although on first glance this would seem to prevent the harms of high-stakes decisions being made by opaque machines, setting up the binary of “solely” automated decisions versus those made by humans obscures the reality that most A.I. systems lie on some continuum between the two. Although headlines often emphasize the injustice of decisions being made by machines, in practice it is uncommon for algorithms—particularly in high-stakes settings such as criminal justice and child welfare—to operate without human involvement and without a human making the final decision.

Furthermore, the mere presence of a human operator provides little protection against forms of automated decision-making that are intrusive, opaque, or faulty—and instead may serve only to legitimize them. At least by the letter of laws that prevent “solely” automated decisions, any nominal form of human involvement is sufficient to avoid restrictions and protections. Provisions like the GDPR thus may create an incentive to introduce superficial human oversight of automated decisions (e.g., “rubber stamping” automated decisions) as a way to bypass scrutiny.

Second, even calls for more “meaningful” forms of human oversight—which are gaining traction as a way to account for the first issue just described—are incredibly difficult to accomplish in practice. A significant challenge is that this principle suffers from “inherent imprecision”: While a human operator rubber stamping algorithmic decisions is clearly not meaningful, there is no clear definition regarding what actually constitutes “meaningful” oversight. Furthermore, mounting research demonstrates that even when humans are granted “meaningful” discretion regarding how to use A.I., they are either unwilling or unable to intervene to appropriately balance human and algorithmic insights. People presented with the advice of automated tools are prone to “automation bias” (through which they defer to the automated system without proper scrutiny), struggle to evaluate the quality of algorithmic advice, often discount accurate algorithmic recommendations, and exhibit racial biases in their responses to algorithms.

These effects mean, for instance, that police in London “overwhelmingly overestimated the credibility” of a live facial recognition system, often deferring to incorrect computer-generated matches despite the algorithm’s low rate of accuracy. As another example, studies have found that the implementation of pretrial risk assessments exacerbated rather than diminished racial disparities in pretrial detention, in part because judges tend to make more punitive decisions regarding Black defendants than white defendants with the same risk score.

Third, presenting human oversight as a key remedy for A.I. harms can lead to a blurring of responsibility, where frontline human operators of A.I. systems are blamed for broader system failures over which they have little or no control. This allows developers and companies to have it both ways: They can promote how their A.I. has capabilities that vastly exceed those of humans, but when concerns get raised, they can point to human oversight as the proper corrective. In this way, powerful institutional actors like companies and governments are able to shift accountability (and liability) to individuals operating these systems, typically workers who themselves have severely limited bargaining power and control over how these systems are designed or used.

For instance, the developers of controversial algorithms such as the Alleghany Family Screening Tool (which predicts the likelihood of child abuse or neglect), COMPAS (a “risk assessment” that predicts the likelihood of recidivism), and hiring software attempt to reassure critics by asserting that human decision-makers retain full discretion over decisions. Another notable instance of this convenient finger-pointing occurred in 2018 when a self-driving Uber vehicle struck and killed a woman in Arizona. Even as Uber boasted about its autonomous vehicle development (since sold off to another company), blame for the crash fell primarily on the human operator tasked with monitoring the vehicle—even though investigations found that the vehicle failed to stop because Uber engineers had tuned it to be less responsive to unidentified objects.

Policymakers and companies eager to find a “regulatory fix” to harmful uses of technology must acknowledge and engage with the limits of human oversight rather than presenting human involvement—even “meaningful” human involvement—as an antidote to algorithmic harms. This requires moving away from abstract understandings of both the machine and the human in isolation, and instead considering the precise nature of human-algorithm interactions. Who is the specific human engaging with the algorithm? What misaligned incentives or gaps in knowledge and power could limit their ability to assess and anticipate concerns? To what extent might the algorithm curb human discretion that is essential to the decision? Who are the other human actors responsible for shaping the system?

We also need to subject human oversight to greater research and scrutiny, further studying what human oversight does and does not accomplish and how to structure human-algorithm interactions to facilitate better collaborations. This requires preliminary testing of human oversight mechanisms before they are enshrined in policy and monitoring human oversight behaviors as a standard feature of algorithmic impact assessments and A.I. audits, which are becoming popular policy mechanisms to evaluate A.I. systems.

Yet the limits of human oversight of A.I. do not simply require facilitating better human-algorithm collaborations—instead, they expose fundamental tensions around whether algorithms should be involved in certain decisions at all. In many contexts, algorithms are introduced as a mechanism to improve upon the cognitive limits and biases of humans—yet now those same humans are presented in policy as the essential backstop overseeing algorithmic limits and biases. This circular logic exposes our recognition that A.I. often cannot be trusted to adjudicate high-stakes decisions, despite common proclamations about its benefits.

Discriminatory outcomes at the hands of A.I. systems are not problems confined to technical code, biased datasets, or flawed human oversight. From facial recognition to predictive policing, welfare benefit automation to worker surveillance, A.I. systems often work to disguise historical discrimination, amplify power imbalances, and obscure political decisions under the veneer of technical neutrality. For these systems, harmful outcomes might be a feature, not a bug. Rather than prompt a superficial “human-in-the-loop” policy fix, the material harms caused by A.I. must trigger a re-evaluation of whether many of these systems should be used at all and greater accountability for the real human (and institutional) decision-makers behind these harms.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.