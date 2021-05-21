Billions of cicadas, members of Brood X, are emerging from the Earth. They are molting. They are having sex, their butts are falling off . They are involved with a psychedelic fungus.

But perhaps nothing is more glorious than the simple presence of the cicadas themselves. What do cicadas look like in up-close detail, and also in large numbers? Glad you asked.

We’ll start with some cicadas molting:

Cicadas make wonderful use of their shells, using them to adorn plants:

Cicadas can even subtly decorate your yard fixtures….

….or help out with landscaping:

Yes, animals love cicadas:

Because the grand spectacle of this particular brood of these awe-inspiring creatures come but once every 17 years, we want to leave you with some cicadas shells for the road:

