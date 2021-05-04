Donald Trump Is “Tweeting” Again (on His Sad, Sad Knockoff Platform)

Months after getting kicked off of pretty much every major social media platform, former President Donald Trump is now posting on a crude Twitter replica attached to his website called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.” The site, which went live on Tuesday, has been prepopulated with snippets from Trump’s press releases stretching back to late March. The most recent post, from Tuesday, is a video introducing the platform as “a place to speak freely and safely.”

Trump launches new communications tool after social media ban (Video via Donald Trump) https://t.co/N1FjAsyQCb pic.twitter.com/mU4Z5WXNx2 — The Hill (@thehill) May 4, 2021

The Twitter-like feed appears on a single webpage within Trump’s official site. Every post says “Donald J. Trump” at the top, along with a time stamp, which might make more sense if more than one person was using the platform. There are, however, some key differences between Twitter and the former president’s virtual “desk.” You can’t comment on or reply to any of the posts. The platform doesn’t have a 280-character limit; some of the posts go on for thousands of characters. “Liking” a post doesn’t seem to do anything other than turn the heart button red, since there’s no engagement counter, and unliking a post isn’t an option. Peeking at the site’s code, one of my colleagues on Slate’s development team did notice that the website is collecting data when users like certain posts. (It keeps sending data to the Trump team every time you click the button, even if you’ve already liked the post.) Alongside each post are also buttons that you can click to share the content directly onto Twitter, which has permanently banned Trump, and Facebook, which is deciding this week whether to let him back on the platform. The messages are generally too long for Twitter’s character limit, which results in the reposts being awkwardly cut off. The top of the page has “contribute” and “sign up” buttons as well, presumably to help fundraise for future political activities or even another presidential campaign.

it is kind of interesting though that the idea is to bypass the bans by letting other people tweet out his message on his behalf but...the integration looks pretty janky/poorly designed to make shit go viral, this is what it looked like when i used the 'twitter' share button pic.twitter.com/QqR0pqKvjK — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) May 4, 2021

For the most part, the content of the posts is a bit more verbose than what Trump was writing on Twitter, but he hasn’t kicked his habits of attacking political enemies and spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. In another recent post backdated to Monday, Trump denounces Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney as a “big-shot warmonger.”

Another major difference from Twitter is just how shoddy Trump’s new platform is. For a time on Tuesday afternoon, there appeared to be lines of debugging code visible at the bottom of the page, though it was later concealed. Another one of my colleagues spotted code indicating that the site does not ask for affirmative consent to track users with a Facebook Pageview pixel even if they reside in Europe. The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation requires that websites get visitors to explicitly opt in to this kind of data collection.

This code was visible on the Trump "communications platform," at the bottom of the page; when I reloaded a few minutes ago it was gone. pic.twitter.com/dc3KhSkyAT — Jonathan L. Fischer (@jon_fischer) May 4, 2021

Back on Twitter, users have been relentlessly mocking the aesthetic and functionality of the platform, calling it essentially a slapdash blog dressed up as a social media site.

Trump’s “new communications platform” is a website that looks like it was designed by me in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/1pVgz0XqdF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2021

"It's just going to be another blog on the internet... it's really just very sad and pathetic," says @ChaiKomanduri on Trump's new online platform — The Beat with Ari Melber on MSNBC 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) May 4, 2021

Um, this "new platform" is just a blog on a personal web site that doesn't even have a comments section. It has changed the game back to before 2008.https://t.co/IgaF4ibVqh — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) May 4, 2021

This is hilarious. Trump’s “new communications platform” is a freaking web page! https://t.co/VAOrBHKEBF pic.twitter.com/Q7WEfNq8v0 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 4, 2021

At the same time, some of Trump’s high-profile supporters like former White House aide Sebastian Gorka (now a Newsmax host) and disgraced political journalist Benny Johnson (also now a Newsmax host) were sharing it.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and other major social media sites removed Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Capitol riot for fear that he would foment more violence and prevent an orderly transfer of presidential power. Some did so permanently, while others may eventually let him back on. The question then was how the social-media-obsessive former president was going to try to speak directly to his followers. Last summer and then shortly after the 2020 election, the Trump Organization briefly entered into negotiations with the right-wing platform Parler for him to set up an account there in exchange for a stake in the company, but the talks fell through. Trump has also been sending out press releases, some of which are tweetlike; although they’re sent directly to journalists’ inboxes, they haven’t made the same splash on social media as his old missives. Trump has been hinting for weeks that he would be launching a new social media network that could compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter. If this is the result of that effort, it doesn’t look like the incumbent platforms have much to worry about.