Future Tense Newsletter: Welcome to the Great Deplatforming

On the morning of Jan. 6, I was cackling over “Stop the Steal” rally attendees’ clueless posts about parking in Washington. Future Tense contributor Faine Greenwood was lurking on TheDonald.win, a Trump fan discussion site, and tweeted the best examples of out-of-towners fretting about the logistics. (I particularly loved the person who thought that 6 a.m. pandemic D.C. traffic was “psycho.” Buddy, you have no idea.) By the end of the day, everything seemed a bit less funny. But as a new and furious round of discussion about deplatforming erupted, it still seemed perfect that the morning began for me with screenshots of TheDonald.win.

TheDonald.win was founded in 2019, soon after Reddit began cracking down on the subreddit r/The_Donald. In June 2019, following violent threats, Reddit decided to “quarantine” the sub—which meant warning visitors before they entered it and demonetizing it—and the next month, someone registered the site TheDonald.win. Reddit would go on to remove some r/The_Donald moderators, then “quarantine” the sub, then finally ban it in the summer of 2020. Over the course of that year, as the crackdown continuedAs a result of the crackdown, r/The_Donald became more and more sparsely populated as users migrated to TheDonald.win, a site that looks so much like Reddit that it must have been comfortably familiar to new users.

Though Reddit had banned r/The_Donald, it let stand the less-extreme r/DonaldTrump until Jan. 8, when it got caught up in the internet-wide wave of bans and suspensions of accounts belonging to Donald Trump and his most extreme supporters.

The Free Speech Project has covered this moment of content-moderation crisis from a wide range of angles. On the evening of Jan. 6, Danielle Citron, a legal scholar who has advised Twitter on content moderation, wrote that it was time for the platform to boot Trump and criticized it for looking at each tweet individually, instead of evaluating the overall effect of the president’s tweets. Two days later, Twitter perma-suspended Trump. Facebook has suspended him until at least Inauguration Day. Sonja West and Genevieve Lakier, two other law professors, wrote that it’s time to rethink the conversation about the First Amendment and Big Tech. In an article on the Great Cancellation, Justin Hendrix wrote, “The sad reality is that no matter how hard Silicon Valley tries to sweep Donald Trump under the rug, the hatreds he fomented are still alive across its platforms.” Joshua Keating asked whether Twitter will now be banning dictators. After Parler, a “free speech” platform popular with Trump fans, was effectively kicked off the internet by Amazon’s AWS (which hosted Parler’s website), Amre Metwally, who used to work for YouTube’s content policy and enforcement team, explained why we should all be troubled by the power of private tech companies. (As conservatives began flocking to Parler over the summer, Chloe Hadavas pointed out that though it calls itself the “free speech” alternative to Twitter, it actually has some pretty restrictive content policies.) After conservatives like Sen. Josh Hawley and Donald Trump Jr. flung around the word Orwellian, Andrew Liptak wrote, “they don’t know what they’re talking about.” And Aaron Mak looked at where online extremists might head next, with Twitter, Facebook, and Parler largely lost to them.

What does this all mean for the debate over Section 230, the most hated law in the internet? Find out by watching our Wednesday event with Matt Perault, former director of public policy for Facebook and current director of Duke University’s Center on Science & Technology Policy at Duke University; Mike Godwin, author of The Splinters of Our Discontent: How to Fix Social Media and Democracy Without Breaking Them; Victoria McCullough, director of public policy and social impact for Tumblr at Automattic; and Jennifer Daskal, New America ASU future of war fellow and professor and faculty director at American University Washington College of Law’s Tech, Law, & Security Program.

