How Facebook and Twitter Are Cracking Down on Misleading Posts From Trump and Others

Election week will challenge not just our voting systems but our information systems, too. That means a lot of pressure is on social media companies’ content moderators to get it right. For years now, these platforms have struggled to figure out how to handle misleading and outright false information posted by users, particularly from power tweeter President Donald Trump. In recent months, they have become more aggressive in removing, limiting the spread of, and labeling posts that include incorrect info about voting, COVID-19 misinformation, Holocaust denial, incitements of violence, and more. On Monday, Twitter and Facebook both revealed the labels they will use if a candidate attempts to declare victory prematurely.

Slate is going to attempt to keep track of social media posts from candidates, journalists, and other high-profile people that are removed, labeled, or otherwise moderated in some form. While we can’t be comprehensive, the list should give an idea of how the platforms are handling decisions—and how the most high-profile posters are or are not abiding by the rules.

This post will be updated throughout Election Day.

Donald Trump’s False Claims About Voting in Pennsylvania

On Monday evening, Trump angrily tweeted and posted on Facebook about a recent Supreme Court ruling that will allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day. Twitter quickly hid the tweet behind a label that says, “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” with a link to learn more about mail-in voting. Users have to hit “View” before they can see the tweet itself. Twitter also disabled replying, liking, and retweeting it, though you can still quote-tweet it. Facebook added a label that says, “Both voting by mail and voting in person have a long history of trustworthiness in the US. Voter fraud is extremely rare across voting methods.” However, it did not restrict how people can interact with the post.

Permanent Suspension of a Prominent Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist

DeAnna Lorraine Tesoriero, a Republican, tried to challenge Nancy Pelosi for the 12th Congressional District of California in March in the state’s nonpartisan primary. She came in fourth place with 4,635 votes, compared with Pelosi’s 190,590. But she has been prominent on far-far-right Twitter, with more than 375,000 followers as of August, and was also verified. In 2018, she tweeted, “Q is real,” though she later deleted that tweet and told the Daily Beast in 2019, “I wouldn’t say that I believed in him or the group or anything, but I do believe in some of the issues that he discusses.” (In the same interview, she said, “Do I believe in Pizzagate? … I’m trying to think about how to answer that.”) Trump approvingly quote-tweeted her April post calling for Anthony Fauci to be fired. Twitter “permanently suspended” her Tuesday, reports NBC News’ Ben Collins.

FYI: @DeAnna4Congress tweeted something gruesome that isn't worth sharing about immigrants and extreme violence shortly before her account was suspended.



Twitter said she "was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."https://t.co/4hAHJJmQKQ — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 3, 2020

Philadelphia Voting Hoaxes

Twitter has affixed labels to a number of misleading or false tweets about voting in Philadelphia, as the New York Times’ Davey Alba reports. For instance, the platform labeled at least four tweets about Philadelphia from former Trump aide Mike Roman on Tuesday. In one case, Roman retweeted a photo that was falsely presented as proof that Democrats were breaking state rules that prohibit people from posting electioneering materials 10 feet from a polling place. In another, Twitter labeled a photo that Roman posted of a Democrat purportedly handing materials to voters in line as “manipulated media.” Accounts that have been sharing Roman’s misinformation, such as the Tea Party organization FreedomWorks, are also receiving labels on their tweets. Twitter has further been cracking down on tweets coming from the Philadelphia Republican Party, which has been spreading disputed or misleading reports of people stuffing mailboxes and of parents and their children voting for each other.

Fake election results on YouTube

Business Insider reported that a number of music-related YouTube channels have been broadcasting livestreams of fake election result graphics hours before any state’s polls closed. The videos had tens of thousands of viewers and produced ad revenue for several channels. Insider found that by searching the term “LIVE 2020 Presidential Election Results” on YouTube, eight of the top 20 videos in the results featured fake election maps that had been made with 270toWin. YouTube eventually took down the livestreams, because they violated the platform’s policies on “spam, deceptive practices, and scams.”

