The Biden-Harris Transition Website Finally Gets a .Gov Domain

On Monday, the formal White House transition process officially began.. That means, among other things, that Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris can finally receive their .gov domain.

The new domain might look like a minor change, but officials say it’s essential to national security. Previously, the Biden-Harris team’ transition website was buildbackbetter.com, instead of buildbackbetter.gov. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the Biden-Harris team was also using a paid Google Workspace network for emails and other accounts since the Trump administration was stalling the transition. “Current and former U.S. officials and security experts said the transition team’s reliance on its own cyber defenses could make it more vulnerable to attack,” said the Wall Street Journal.

Twitter and Facebook also recently announced they would transfer all presidential accounts to the new administration on Inauguration Day. This means the presidential Twitter account @POTUS will be given to Biden, while President Trump would keep his @realdonaldtrump personal account, where his infamous tweets usually come from.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” a Twitter spokesperson told Politico. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.”

Facebook told Slate in an email it would also help the Biden administration with transitioning to their new Facebook and Instagram accounts. “In 2017, we worked with both the Obama Administration and incoming Trump Administration to make sure the transition of their Facebook and Instagram accounts was seamless on January 20th, and we expect to do the same here,” the company confirmed.

