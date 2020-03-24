Join Us Online to Discuss Confronting Viral Disinformation

A woman in Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain, on March 24. Lluis Gene/Getty Images

This article is part of the Free Speech Project , a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law that examines the ways technology is influencing how we think about speech.

The coronavirus is a fast-spreading global crisis.

Misinformation and rumors about the pandemic are a serious problem that could affect response efforts around the world. What are Facebook and other social media platforms doing to combat this and how can we be informed citizens of the internet?

Join us Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern for an online conversation about how platforms are confronting viral disinformation in the wake of the coronavirus. We’ll hear from two legal experts and Facebook’s head of security on the efforts to address misinformation about the pandemic, and whether these efforts might alter how users, the platforms themselves, and society think about online free speech.

RSVP on the New America website to receive a reminder, or access the conversation here.



Hosts:



Jennifer Daskal

Professor and faculty director, Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law

Danielle Citron

Professor, Boston University School of Law

MacArthur fellow & author of Hate Crimes In Cyberspace

Nathaniel Gleicher

Head of security policy, Facebook

