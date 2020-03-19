Join Us for Biweekly Social-Distancing Socials

We can’t meet up together in person these days, but we at Future Tense believe that connecting with each other to consider how technology and science can disrupt and enhance our lives is more vital than ever. Plus, we miss you all. That’s why we’re launching a biweekly series of what we’re calling Social Distancing Socials. You can join these interactive conversations via Zoom, from the comfort of your home with your favorite beverage in hand.

Join us Tuesdays and Thursdays for less than an hour at 4 p.m. Eastern.

Thursday, March 19: The Fate of Civil Liberties in National Crises

Hosts:

Mark Joseph Stern, staff writer, Slate; Jennifer Daskal, professor and faculty director, Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law; Elie Mystal, justice correspondent, the Nation; Ian Millhiser, senior correspondent, Vox

Tuesday, March 24: Running a University During a Pandemic

Hosts:

Torie Bosch, editor, Future Tense; Chris Callahan, dean, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU

Thursday, March 26: Not Exactly the Best Time to Ration Kids’ (or Your) Screen Time?

Hosts:

Dan Kois, editor, Slate; Lisa Guernsey, director, Teaching, Learning, and Tech Program, New America

Tuesday, March 31: Is Self-Quarantine the Fabled Future of Work?

Hosts:

Henry Grabar, staff writer, Slate; Brigid Schulte, director, Better Life Lab, New America

Thursday, April 2: When Crises Unleash Your Imagination

Hosts:

Ed Finn, director, Center for Science and the Imagination, ASU; Torie Bosch, editor, Future Tense

Tuesday, April 7: Can We Still Say the Human Race Has Never Had It This Good?

Hosts:

Andrés Martinez, editorial director, Future Tense; Charles Kenny, senior fellow and director of technology and development, Center for Global Development

