Come Watch Contagion With Us in Washington

Contagion—Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 pandemic thriller starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, and Marion Cotillard—raises timely questions about how governments, the public, and the media respond to public health crises. Against the backdrop of COVID-19’s outbreak, we’re fortunate that Rebecca Katz, who directs the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University Medical Center, has agreed to host a screening and discussion of the film.This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 24, at Washington, D.C.’s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest. Seating is limited.

We’ll keep a close eye on coronavirus news, of course, to determine whether it’s advisable to hold this screening in theater, or whether we should shift it to an online discussion.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

