Join Us to Discuss Redefining Free Speech for the Digital Age

The internet has set us free. The internet will destroy our democracy. Both the utopian and apocalyptic hype share a common belief that there is something unprecedented about the power of digital communications online.

Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law are launching a collaborative year-long Free Speech Project, an open-minded and far-reaching inquiry into the current state, and future prospects, of free speech. Does the revolution of communications technology we’ve witnessed over the past quarter-century demand a fundamental re-evaluation of traditional (and close to absolutist) American free speech tenets—or should we reassert these tenets as timeless and all the more essential to our current environment? What are the roles and responsibilities of tech companies that mediate our speech online? Who decides what we can and can’t say?

Please join us for the launch event 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the American University Washington College of Law, where we will begin our exploration of these questions with an exciting group of thinkers to look at how similar debates around speech have played out in the past.

Speakers:

Anne-Marie Slaughter

CEO, New America

Author of The Chessboard and the Web: Strategies of Connection in a Networked World

Sylvia M. Burwell

President, American University

Jennifer Daskal

Professor and faculty director, Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law

David Greenberg

Professor of journalism & media studies and history, Rutgers University

Author of Republic of Spin: An Inside History of the American Presidency

Heidi Tworek

Assistant professor of international history, University of British Columbia

Author of News From Germany: The Competition to Control World Communications, 1900–1945

Nicole Hemmer

Associate research scholar, Obama Presidency Oral History project at Columbia University

Author of Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics

W. Joseph Campbell

Professor, American University School of Communication

Author of Getting It Wrong: Debunking the Greatest Myths in American Journalism

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Editor-in-chief, Reason

Future Tense fellow

Suzanne Nossel

CEO, PEN America

Author of the forthcoming Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All

Cecilia Muñoz

Vice president for public interest technology and local initiatives, New America

Andrés Martinez

Editorial director, Future Tense

