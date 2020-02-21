This article is part of the Free Speech Project , a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law that examines the ways technology is influencing how we think about speech.

All too often, journalists, activists, and others who use social media in their professional and personal lives are victimized by harassment, impersonation, doxing, and more. (There’s a reason that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called his platform’s response to online abuse “a huge fail.”) When faced with a torrent of hate on social media, it can be tempting to choose self-censorship and silence. But there are ways to protect yourself.

Bring your devices and join Future Tense, PEN America, and the Freedom of the Press Foundation for drinks and a hands-on cybersecurity self-defense session. We’ll equip you with practical tools and strategies to both prepare for and respond to online harassment. You’ll get handy resources to bolster your digital safety and tighten your privacy against hackers and abusers—and we’ll even show you how, and why, to “dox yourself.”

This event will be held March 5 at the New America office in Washington from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

