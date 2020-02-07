Come Watch Parks and Rec With the Founder of Code for America

Greg Gayne/NBC | 2014 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

From Gryzzl’s drone deliveries and data mining to Peebo the Panda and Pawnee’s new website, Parks and Recreation portrays the trials and tribulations of local government’s embrace of technology. While it can at times seem over the top, it often doesn’t feel too far removed from the reality of how our public institutions incorporate technology into their missions.

Join Future Tense, Jennifer Pahlka, founder of Code for America, and Cecilia Muñoz, vice president for public interest technology and local initiatives at New America, for a screening of Parks and Rec and a discussion of governments’ embrace of technology.

This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Washington, D.C.’s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest. Seating is limited. For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.