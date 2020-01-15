Policymakers have long struggled to close a digital divide that leaves millions without access to broadband internet service. In recent years, another digital divide has emerged, one that involves the unevenness of cyber capacity-building and retention between regions. For the United States to remain the most dynamic and innovative tech powerhouse in the world, it is imperative for all its regions, and not merely a few rarefied clusters such as Silicon Valley, to foster and sustain research and development of cyber technologies for a 21st-century knowledge economy.

The challenge of redressing geographic disparities will require creativity and determination on the part of policymakers and business, perhaps even a 21st-century analogue to the 19th century’s Morrill Land Grant Act, which that did so much to consolidate the role of universities as engines of economic development across America. (For more on that, read Mark R. Hagerott’s article “Time for a Digital-Cyber Land Grant System,” from the Winter 2020 edition of Issues in Science and Technology.)

