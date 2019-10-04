House House

People are still playing a lot of Untitled Goose Game. It turns out there’s something inescapably soothing, even cathartic, about being a feathered troublemaker. But even if you aren’t playing the game, you’ve probably seen some of the memes. Like a flock of, well, you know, they’re everywhere. And they’re about everything.

Obviously, as House House’s second game has become one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch since its Sept. 20 release, a vast number of these memes focus on the Goose’s relevance to today’s pop culture. (Untitled Goose Game is also available for PC and Mac.)

Of course, Goose Game is also a stealth title where you steal stuff from completely normal humans going about their days and then ruin their lives. That translates very neatly to other worlds like The Avengers, Persona 5, Dark Souls, and Pokémon.

What makes this Goose so popular? It might be in its simplicity: The Goose can only waddle, honk, and flap, and its story is whatever you make of those capabilities, whether it be a heroic tale of triumph or a villainous tirade. That makes it the perfect self-insert for pretty much anything one can imagine. And people have imagined plenty.

𝒯𝑜-𝒹𝑜 𝓁𝒾𝓈𝓉:



- 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝒶𝓁 𝓉𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓈𝓊𝓇𝑒 (𝒸𝓇𝑜𝓌𝓃, 𝓂𝑒𝒹𝒶𝓁, 𝓅𝒶𝒾𝓃𝓉𝒾𝓃𝑔, 𝑔𝑜𝓁𝒹 𝒷𝒶𝓇, 𝐹𝓊𝓉𝒶𝒷𝒶, 𝓈𝓅𝒶𝒸𝑒𝓈𝒽𝒾𝓅 𝓂𝑜𝒹𝑒𝓁, 𝑔𝑜𝓁𝒹𝑒𝓃 𝓈𝓉𝑒𝑒𝓇𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓌𝒽𝑒𝑒𝓁)



- 𝐸𝓈𝒸𝒶𝓅𝑒 𝓌𝒾𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓃 𝟣 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝓊𝓉𝑒#Persona5 #untitledgoosegame pic.twitter.com/kQEbwz4Ht1 — 🍀 bil (@nfoliage_) October 3, 2019

Someone please take Photoshop away from me so I don't make dumb, slap-dash Horrible Goose memes like this. #untitledgoosegame #DarkSouls pic.twitter.com/xI9aS1PZrV — Matt Grigsby (@Matt_Grigsby) September 27, 2019

Magic is heck. Have a goose meme pic.twitter.com/irnZ7bkcTb — Sundown (@SundownKitty) September 27, 2019

I’m personally very fond of all the Goose memes relating to my current best game, Fire Emblem: Three Houses. It’s no #RedrawRiegan, but it’ll do.

Someone even wrote out Dungeons & Dragon stats for “The Nameless Goose” (it’s a chaotic neutral small fiend). And Iluvia on Twitter inadvertently re-created my very favorite Vine.

Other interpretations frame the Goose as an even more insidious antagonist, like this rehash of a 2014 Saturday Night Live animal shelter sketch from roboticoperatingbud on Tumblr.

"Video games don't cause violence" they said. Smh. https://t.co/0GUZzAqMx8 — Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) October 1, 2019

The Goose may or may not work in this industry. Maybe we’re co-workers.

this goose works in MEDIA pic.twitter.com/L1XRka9FCR — Sabrina Imbler (@aznfusion) September 25, 2019

And it might be all of us.

Game devs: "But do people *want* to play evil characters?"



Untitled Goose Game: pic.twitter.com/7zIMBVrpLr — Morgan Lockhart (@missdoomcookie) September 23, 2019

It’s not even that the Goose is getting the “recent and popular games” or “classic meme” or millennial cartoon nostalgia treatment. The Goose is so timeless that it fits in … basically anywhere. It especially fits as a stand-in for basically any political issue.

I made some handy graphics for our apparently newly minted leftist icon pic.twitter.com/nnCDBB0iKz — Jumbo Machinder Discotheque (@runcibilities) September 22, 2019

nobody is free until everybody is free pic.twitter.com/P5naAX2ul1 — scooby doomsday (@sh_wnee) September 30, 2019

Ok I did it, I put the goose in my Threadless shophttps://t.co/44inWqHDvt pic.twitter.com/hV86Wv35cK — Sarah Becan (@SarahBecan) September 25, 2019

Let your goose memes fly—and pray that our new savior doesn’t have a Milkshake Goose moment. Anyway, I’m off to commission this embroidered goose.