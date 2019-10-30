Join Us for a Free Screening of the 1975 Classic Rollerball

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1975, Hollywood imagined that by 2018, omnipotent corporations would have eradicated war, famine, and disease, leaving the bored, complacent masses to find excitement in the horrendously violent sport of rollerball. Corporations missed that deadline to solve all our problems (though who could have imagined AirPods?!), but we have commercialized plenty of other dubious entertainments.

Join Future Tense and Devoney Looser for a screening and discussion of Rollerball, a gripping social critique played out in dubious ’70s fashions. This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Washington, D.C.’s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. To RSVP for yourself and up to one guest, visit the New America website.

Devoney Looser is the author of The Making of Jane Austen. She is foundation professor of English at Arizona State University, a Guggenheim Fellow, and National Endowment for the Humanities public scholar. She also plays roller derby under the name of “Stone Cold Jane Austen” and, naturally, serves as faculty adviser to the ASU Derby Devils.

Future Tense is a partnership of Slate, New America, and Arizona State University that examines emerging technologies, public policy, and society.