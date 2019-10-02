Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Unnamed Press.

Wednesday marks the publication Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow (Unnamed Press). The anthology includes 14 speculative stories from such accomplished authors as Paolo Bacigalupi, Emily St. John Mandel, Annalee Newitz, Carmen Maria Machado, and others. By turns funny, alarming, and inspiring, Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow is a thought-provoking excursion into the futures we would and would not want to live in.

The future, after all, isn’t a fixed path along which we are helplessly propelled. We make the future together through choices small and large, minute and momentous, and stories can be the best way to explore how those choices affect people’s lives. That’s why we publish fiction alongside our journalism on the impact of technology on society. Publishers Weekly says, “Each author cleverly and thoroughly explores the benefits and consequences of change, making this essential reading for anyone intrigued by what might come next for humankind.”

To celebrate Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow, we’re hosting launch events with our authors and other thinkers throughout October in Phoenix, New York City, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. We hope you can join us for some stimulating conversation and a reception in one of these four cities.

Phoenix

Thursday, Oct. 10

7-8:45 p.m.

Changing Hands—Phoenix

Join us for a conversation with award-winning fiction authors Paolo Bacigalupi and Maureen F. McHugh, Arizona State University sports historian Victoria Jackson, and Diana M. Bowman, scholar of law and technology. RSVP here.

New York

Tuesday, Oct. 15

6-8 p.m.

Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice

Award-winning fiction authors Emily St. John Mandel, Ken Liu, and Mark Oshiro will be in conversation with Daniel Grushkin, founder and director of the Biodesign Challenge. RSVP here.

Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

5-8 p.m.

Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building

Speakers will include authors Lee Konstantinou and Deji Bryce Olukotun; France Córdova, the director of the National Science Foundation; Ellen Stofan, the director of the National Air and Space Museum; and Arizona State University President Michael Crow. RSVP here.

San Francisco

Wednesday, Oct. 30

7:30-9:15 p.m.

Green Apple Books on the Park

Join us for a conversation with authors Annalee Newitz, Meg Elison, and Hannu Rajaniemi. RSVP here.

