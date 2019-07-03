Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this episode, Shannon Palus explores the growing telehealth industry, where doctors and patients connect via video chat or sometimes through a secure message system. To figure out the benefits and potential drawbacks of telehealth, Shannon talks with Roy Schoenberg, president and CEO of American Well, one of the first big players in the space.

Then Shannon talks to Slate writer Aaron Mak in this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

Stories discussed on the show:

Beta Blockers Were a Miracle Cure for My Stage Fright

Don’t Close My Tabs:

Aaron:

Bon Appétit - YouTube

Binging With Babish - YouTube

Epicurious - YouTube

Shannon:

The Wild Ride at Babe.Net: The Aziz Ansari Controversy Was Just the Beginning of the Trouble for the Website

Frat Feminism: Inside the Rise and Fall of Babe.Net

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

