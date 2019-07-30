Announcing Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow

Photo illustration by Slate

Every month, Future Tense publishes a new short story that imagines what tomorrow could look like. Now, we’re proud to announce that Unnamed Press will be publishing a collection of that work in Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow. The anthology includes a stellar lineup of authors: Carmen Maria Machado (Her Body and Other Parties), Emily St. John Mandel (Station Eleven), Charlie Jane Anders (All the Birds in the Sky), Paolo Bacigalupi (The Water Knife, The Windup Girl), Madeline Ashby (Company Town), Mark Oshiro (Anger Is a Gift), Meg Elison (The Book of the Unnamed Midwife), Maureen McHugh (Mothers & Other Monsters), Deji Bryce Olukotun (Nigerians in Space), Hannu Rajaniemi (The Quantum Thief), Annalee Newitz (Autonomous), Lee Konstantinou (Pop Apocalypse), and Mark Stasenko (Netflix’s American Vandal).

The included stories look at a pandemic, a murderous robot, a grueling tech-enhanced athletic competition, time travel, memory uploading, unexpected ramifications of smart homes—a host of creative looks at the ways technologies could change the way we live in the future. In a starred review, Publishers Weekly called it a “dynamic, dud-free anthology … Each author cleverly and thoroughly explores the benefits and consequences of change, making this essential reading for anyone intrigued by what might come next for humankind.” In another starred review, Kirkus said the anthology presents “[p]rovocative, challenging stories that project the tech innovations of today onto the moral framework of tomorrow.”

Future Tense Fiction: Stories of Tomorrow will be available Oct. 2. Preorder your copy now from Amazon or Unnamed Press, and stay tuned for updates about live events across the U.S.

