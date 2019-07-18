Get More Secret History of the Future Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Secret History of the Future Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

For thousands of years, we sailed our cargo across oceans using zero-emission, 100 percent renewable wind. Then we switched to ships that run on oil, creating a global maritime fleet that pumps greenhouse gases into the sky. Could we go back to wind-powered ships by rediscovering a clever nautical innovation that we abandoned a century ago?

