Why Tech Journalists Took Off Their Rose-Colored Glasses

In this episode, April Glaser catches up with her former co-host Will Oremus. Then the two of them are joined by Future Tense editor Torie Bosch and New York Times opinion writer Farhad Manjoo to discuss why tech journalism has become far more critical in recent years.

Plus, April and Will discuss futuristic science-fiction scenarios on this week’s edition of Don’t Close My Tabs.

Stories discussed on the show:

The Black Feminists Who Saw the Alt-Right Threat Coming

The One Rule of Content Moderation That Every Platform Follows

I Shouldn’t Have to Publish This in The New York Times

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

