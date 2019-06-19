If Then

When a Scooter Makes More Sense Than a Car

Horace Dediu, an expert on “micromobility,” explains why tiny forms of transportation are popping up in cities all over the world.

By

In this episode, guest host Henry Grabar looks at how Zillow is trying to disrupt the real estate business—and why it might work in some cities but not others.

Then, Horace Dediu answers Henry’s questions about bikes, scooters, and other miniature contraptions that might replace the automobile in cities.

