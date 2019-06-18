Screenshot from Google

It’s not just your internet connection. Google Calendar is down for lots of us, and people are freaking out about it. According to the website tacker DownDetector, Google has been having issues—largely with its Calendar application—since about 10:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Google is having issues since 10:13 AM EDT. https://t.co/iwWNUO7kj0 RT if it's down for you as well #Googledown — DownDetector (@downdetector) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar is perhaps one of the most ubiquitous office and personal web tools, and people apparently can’t remember where they are, where they’re supposed to be, and what time they’re supposed to be there without the application.

The problem appears to be largely contained to Google Calendar’s desktop web application, which is presenting users with a “Not Found Error 404” message at login. But the mobile app appears to still be working. According to tech website Gizmodo, this isn’t the website’s first outage this month. On June 2, Google experienced a wider outage that took down Gmail, Calendar, YouTube, and several other apps.

The outage is affecting the U.K., mainland Europe, the U.S., and parts of South America, according to the Independent. Google confirmed the service disruption and said in a post on its status dashboard that it is investigating the problem and would provide more information shortly.