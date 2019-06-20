How Will We Govern Ourselves in Space?

A new golden age of space exploration is upon us, with growing numbers of countries and private enterprises eager to establish themselves in space for the sake of scientific inquiry, national prestige, adventurous tourism, billionaires’ bragging rights, mineral riches, and even as a hedge against any future calamity that might devastate our home planet.

Our motivations for exploration may vary, but the spaceward rush raises questions about how we will govern ourselves beyond Earth. Cold War-era space treaties, vague notions of how legal frameworks on Earth might migrate to settlements in space, and cautionary tales from both history and science fiction offer some guidance, but we could benefit from a larger conversation about how we want to govern them.

On July 10 at 2 p.m., Join Future Tense and the JustSpace Alliance at the New America office in Washington to consider how we might ensure that our “next frontier” is one that reflects our most humane and democratic values. Stick around after the event to continue the conversation with a happy hour reception. If you can’t make it to Washington, there’s good news: The event will also be livestreamed.

2-2:45 p.m.: What Could Be Unsettling About New Settlements?

Russell Short

Contributing writer, New York Times Magazine

Author of The Island at the Center of the World: The Epic Story of Dutch Manhattan and the Forgotten Colony That Shaped America

Bina Venkataraman

Director, Global Policy Initiatives at the Broad Institute of Harvard & MIT

Future Tense fellow

Author of the forthcoming book The Optimist’s Telescope: Thinking Ahead in a Reckless Age



Armstrong Wiggins

Washington, D.C., director, Indian Law Resource Center

Andrés Martinez

Editorial director, Future Tense

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Law & Order or Game of Thrones? The Legal Landscape of Space Exploration.

Amanda Nguyen

CEO and founder, Rise

Board chair, JustSpace Alliance

Henry Hertzfeld

Director, Space Policy Institute

Professor of space policy & international affairs, the George Washington University

Yuliya Panfil

Director, New America Future of Property Rights Program

Erika Nesvold

Astrophysicist & developer, Universe Sandbox

Co-founder, JustSpace Alliance

3:30-4:15 p.m.: What Do Community and the Social Landscape Look Like in Space?

Craig Calhoun

Professor of social sciences, Arizona State University

Former director and president of the London School of Economics and Political Science

Author of Nations Matter: Culture, History and the Cosmopolitan Dream

Fred Scharmen

Associate professor, Morgan State University’s School of Architecture and Planning

Author of Space Settlements

Alex MacDonald

Program executive for emerging space, NASA Office of the Chief Technologist

Lucianne Walkowicz

Astronomer, Adler Planetarium

Co-founder, JustSpace Alliance

