Why It’s So Hard to Live in California

In this episode April Glaser is joined by co-host Kim-Mai Cutler, a partner at Initialized Capital, an early stage venture firm. She’s also a former full-time journalist at TechCrunch.

First, April and Kim-Mai discuss the lack of affordable housing in California and the political battles that are hindering progress.

Then they talk about the upcoming wildfire season with Faith Kearns, from the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Lizzie Johnson from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Podcast production by Cameron Drews.

