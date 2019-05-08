Early Libertarian Dreams of a Free Internet Didn’t Work Out as Planned

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

In this episode, April Glaser is joined once again by guest co-host Meredith Broussard, a data journalism professor at New York University and author of Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World.

First, historian Mar Hicks joins the show to talk about the tech industry’s longtime aversion to organized labor and how that’s clashing with recent worker actions at major tech companies like Google and Uber.

Then, Alexis Madrigal joins the hosts to talk about his recent piece in the Atlantic called “The End of Cyberspace,” where he argues that the ’90s dream of an unregulated internet is starting to fade. According to Madrigal, it’s time to create a new alluring vision for what cyberspace should be.

