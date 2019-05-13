Come Watch the Original Jurassic Park on the Big Screen With Us

“T-Rex doesn’t want to be fed. He wants to hunt.” Universal Pictures

The original Jurassic Park did something few other movies have managed to do: It delivered the entertaining drama of dinosaurs wreaking havoc while educating the public about topics like genetics and chaos theory. The 1993 sci-fi classic also gave viewers new ways to think about ethics in science—particularly whether scientists should do something just because they could.



How does it hold up 26 years later? Join Future Tense, Marcia McNutt, and Daniel Sarewitz for a screening of Jurassic Park and a brief discussion on the ways it helped inform—and misinform—the public imagination. Marcia McNutt is the president of the National Academy of Sciences and was formerly the editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals. Daniel Sarewitz is a professor of science and society at Arizona State University, where he is co-director of the Consortium for Science, Policy, and Outcomes.

This latest installment of Future Tense’s “My Favorite Movie” series will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at Washington, D.C.’s Landmark E Street Cinema at 555 11th Street NW. You may RSVP for yourself and up to one guest. Seating is limited.

For more information and to RSVP, visit the New America website.

