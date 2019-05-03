Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Rawpixel/Unsplash and NYT.

I have been thinking a lot about what to say no to in my life. Second dates with people who are just fine, a new maxi dress that is cute but expensive, and a day hike that would take longer to travel to than to do have all gotten the boot as of late. That’s thanks to the words, “if it’s not a ‘hell yeah,’ it’s a ‘no,’ ” which have been stuck in my mind like they’re on a Post-It Note.

The quote is from entrepreneur Derek Sivers, but it didn’t come to me via his book “Anything You Want,” nor did I hear in one of his advice videos or on a “Monday Motivation” edition of a podcast, or even on Pinterest. Those are all places it’s appeared, but I first read it in the New York Times—and not in an interview about Sivers’ company, but in an earnest newsletter entry about how to make decisions. The newsletter also references a study suggesting that many people who perceive themselves as too assertive are not perceived that way by others, to assure readers that if they do opt for “no’s” they probably won’t come across as assholes.

The self-help-y soundbite might seem unusual for the paper of record, but it’s part of a strategy that’s proven successful. The New York Times has been on a bit of a hot streak financially speaking, a trend that has been at least partly attributed to the boost in digital subscribers in the months after Donald Trump’s election. While the “Trump Bump” leveled off midway through 2017, the paper’s subscription base has continued to grow, in part thanks to growing initiatives in lifestyle-oriented areas, including Smarter Living—the Times’ central hub of how-to’s, which includes the newsletter where I found advice on how and when to say no. The section does very well: Its weekly newsletter has 360,000 subscribers and is opened by a vast majority of those people (80 percent), Digiday reported in June of last year. A full third of the most saved articles on the paper’s app so far that year were Smarter Living stories.

Spend a couple hours reading these Smarter Living originals, and the world becomes a series of problems and answers of varying levels of helpfulness. Jealous? Here’s how to get around it. Anxious? “Talk therapy is rarely a bad thing,” says a source. Biking in the winter? Here are five cheap(ish) things you can buy. Some of the advice is strikingly pat. Want to live like a successful entrepreneur? Wake up at 6:27 a.m. each morning. Need to “save a few bucks”? “Cut out nonsocial eating out.” Wondering how to cope with emotional downs of participating in a capitalist economy? Build a failure resume! Some of it is surprisingly useful, deep dives into corners of the world that most of us experience, but rarely think about so carefully. Headed to a party? Here is a long packet of information on how to speak to people.

Which is all to say: It’s service journalism—reported advice that basically attempts to help you live your best life. This has long been a staple of women’s magazines, BuzzFeed listicles, and WebMD. What’s it doing alongside in-depth, nuanced, and newsy reporting?

In part, it’s keeping the Times afloat. Smarter Living evolved out of a bid for both money and clicks, part of the paper’s strategy to double digital revenue to total $800 million by 2020, as WWD notes. That strategy includes other advice services like Cooking, Wirecutter (disclosure: my former employer), and a new parenting section, none of which are primarily news-based. The Smarter Living vertical began as a “module on the homepage” in the summer of 2016, WWD reported, serving as a magnet for the service journalism that was already appearing elsewhere in the Times. The landing page still pulls much of its advice from other sections, like the magazine, Food and Drink, and Style. But today, Smarter Living has also evolved into wholly original content, including a weekly newsletter, helmed by Tim Herrera, an editor with a background in social media and growth, a chatty and informal voice, and a cabal of staffers and freelancers. (In a piece for Nieman Lab, Herrera said that he gets between a dozen and 200 cold pitches per day.)

As it gets harder and harder to make money in media (and some of those service-journalism staples shutter), building a how-to station inside of the Times makes sense. Combined with money-earning affiliate links on any advice that involves making a purchase (a strategy that many digital publishers, including Slate, have recently deployed) this type of journalism is almost always apolitical, caters to a universal logic, and rarely digs into profound quandaries that could alienate readers. As Digiday notes, this makes it a safe option for advertisers.

At the same time, there’s nothing that new about supplementing the Times’ hard-hitting reporting with lighter fare. In the late ’70s, the paper launched a Living section, and then a Home section, which it framed in similar terms to today’s forays: “The Times wants its own to be unique, to have the best graphics, to be the most informative, serviceable and innovative and above all, the liveliest,” said publisher Arthur Ochs Sulzberger at the time. “Our aim is to create an authoritative voice—the way we have tried to do in other critical fields, such as theater, architecture, music, ballet, art and food.”

The authoritative voice in the ’70s was similar to today’s Smarter Living—it was primarily occupied with the minutia of self-improvement. In digging through the archives to read a recurring feature called “Home Clinic,” I learn the life hack of turning down your thermostat during the day to save energy, and a tip on how to remove a broken bulb from its socket (use a bar of soap!). In a June 22, 1977 edition of the Living section, I read about a new trend: Fresh vegetables are suddenly “in” and can be found at farmers markets. There’s a column with questions about cooking, including such small queries as where to find “corn flour” (it’s just the British word for “cornstarch”). There’s even the kind of commerce fare that I’d previously figured was spurred by the world of online shopping and affiliate links: a list (listicle, if you will) ranking food processors based on some light testing, and a chart comparing the merits of various store credit cards. Food processors from the 1970s are not relevant to my life, but reading about them invokes in me a similar feeling to reading service journalism today: It’s comforting, akin to staring into a well-organized closet. That there is a correct way to do something as mundane as unscrewing the jagged remains of a lightbulb or as becoming an extrovert at parties is comforting, even if it won’t always work as seamlessly as advertised.

This strategy for luring readers, as a report on the paper’s future published in 2017 noted, “succeeded brilliantly.” Which is why the paper is trying to replicate it now, in the digital age. While the particulars of consumer tech and home thermostats have certainly evolved—today you’ll be advised to get a smart thermostat—the ever-enduring readership for more instructions, more recipes, more tips and quotes, even if they are sometimes re-runs, reveals just how reliable telling readers the correct way to do things can be.