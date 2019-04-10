Get More If Then Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to If Then Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In this episode, April Glaser is joined by Gizmodo investigative reporter Kashmir Hill to talk about an ambitious British proposal to regulate content on social media sites. Then they discuss Airbnb’s efforts to kick white nationalists off its platform ahead of a national summit in Tennessee.

After that, they talk to Pat Brown, CEO and founder of Impossible Foods, about his company’s eerily realistic fake meat products and his vision for a more environmentally sustainable food system.

“Airbnb Doesn’t Want White Nationalists on Its Platform—But How Hard Is It Looking for Them?”

Kashmir: “Airbnb Has a Hidden-Camera Problem,” “Family Finds Hidden Camera Livestreaming From Their Airbnb in Ireland”

April: “Billionaire Jack Dorsey’s 11 ‘Wellness’ Habits: From No Food All Weekend to Ice Baths”

