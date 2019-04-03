Why Big Tech Companies Are Suddenly Trying to Save Local News

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss a recent report in Bloomberg that says executives at YouTube ignored employees who raised concerns about the spread of harmful videos. The company’s algorithm often recommends conspiracy videos, which lead viewers down rabbit holes they might not otherwise explore.

Then, journalism professor Emily Bell talks about Google and Facebook’s recent efforts to revive the local news industry. Since the tech giants are partially complicit in harming local news in the first place, Bell says it’s akin to asking a bull that broke everything in a china shop to come and piece things back together.

Stories discussed on the show:

Bloomberg: “YouTube Executives Ignored Warnings, Letting Toxic Videos Run Rampant”

Columbia Journalism Review: “Do Technology Companies Care About Journalism?”

Don't Close My Tabs:

April: “Tesla Cars Keep More Data Than You Think, Including This Video of a Crash That Totaled a Model 3”

Will: “Netflix’s Our Planet Says What Other Nature Series Have Omitted”

