On today’s show, hosts April Glaser and Will Oremus take a look at an increasingly popular online privacy tool that has some serious trust issues of its own. We’re talking about VPNs, or virtual private networks, and why the average user might have a very hard time figuring out which one to trust.

The hosts will also look at privacy blunder No. 1,000,000,000 from our friends at Facebook. This one involves two-factor authentication, a feature meant to help keep your account safer that turns out to be another good way for Facebook to keep track of you wherever you go. Mark Zuckerberg told Congress, “You own your data”—but once you give Facebook your phone number, good luck ever taking it back.

1:11 - Interview with Will Oremus

﻿24:00 - Don’t Close My Tabs

Stories Discussed on the Show:

Slate: “Do You Trust Your VPN? Are You Sure?”

Don’t Close My Tabs:

April: “Are Men at Google Paid Less Than Women? Not Really” from Wired

Will: Nathan W. Pyle’s Instagram

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

