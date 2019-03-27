Drivers say Uber and Lyft are cutting their pay ahead of the companies’ multibillion-dollar IPOs.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

April Glaser and Will Oremus kick off the episode by talking about Apple’s plan to be the ultimate middleman—with new offerings announced this week around streaming video, games, and more. Then April offers an update on congressional efforts to restore net neutrality.

After that, Veena Dubal, a law professor at UC–Hastings, talks about worker strikes at Uber and Lyft, and sheds light on a California case that reclassifies most gig workers as employees rather than of contractors.

