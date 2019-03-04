How the Scammer Sex Scientist Got Away With It

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Kritchanut/iStock/Getty Images Plus and Eillen/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

In August 2017, the website IFLS, an outgrowth of the mega-popular Facebook group I Fucking Love Science that traffics in journalism-ish content, reported on a paper that, it mused, might be the most not-safe-for-work study of all time. The paper’s subject is so not safe for work that I can’t bring myself to copy-paste the title here, but it has to do with beastiality and “butt-fisting.” The problem with this post, though, is not that it’s inappropriate—it’s that it was the work of a con man.

Damian Jacob Markiewicz Sendler has been tricking research outlets and reporters alike into publishing dubious statements for a while, an investigation by Jennings Brown at Gizmodo revealed Friday. Sendler, 28, has fashioned himself as a Harvard-trained “sexologist,” with a job as a top researcher at a foundation and a passion for documenting some of the further-flung aspects of human desire. But, as Brown cataloged, he has no degree from Harvard, his foundation does not appear to exist, and while it’s possible he did conduct his research, it’s safe to guess his papers might not be rigorously scientific. Despite this, Brown reports, Sendler has lent his “expertise” to HuffPost (on self-care during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings), Playboy (on men who have sex with dead bodies), Men’s Health (on the sex benefits of barre workouts), Forbes (on why women love serial killers), and even on sex advice giver Dan Savage’s podcast (on a kink that kills).

As outlets rush to pull or amend these stories—several links that once quoted him now lead to 404 pages—you might be wondering how such an outright scammer enjoyed such a wide-ranging array of coverage in not just IFLS but legitimate news publications and scientific journals. His response to Gizmodo’s reporting is itself an instructive explanation—even after all of this, he’s not backing down. Sendler initially published a long statement to his website aggressively defending himself, noting that “not a single person” had ever filed concerns about his conduct as a researcher. On Sunday, he swapped out that statement (it’s still available via the Wayback Machine) to a much milder one defending only his research.

His own brazenness aside, though, it’s worth considering how vulnerabilities in the system for publishing and reporting science enabled him on his quest to make stuff up. One of the main ways Sendler got journalists to think he’s a credible expert was that he had published a small handful of peer-reviewed studies. You’d think that might mean he’d at least done some legitimate science. But peer review isn’t perfect, and Sendler would be far from the first fraud to get through this filter.

The writer takes him at face value; the story runs with the loosely justified promo line: “Penis So Toned Your Calves Will Get Jealous.”

It’s hard to tell the extent of the issues with his published work—that will be for the journals it was published in to sort out—but his papers are certainly worth questioning now. His body of work “baffled” a clinical psychologist that Gizmodo consulted, particularly in the way that Sendler conflated kinks and sexual disorders. It baffled us too: “Butt-fisting” isn’t just unscientific; a Google search confirms that no one except Sendler really says that (it’s just “fisting”). In another paper, on the ethics of therapy via chat, Sendler notes “conversation in the chat may not work therapeutically for patients with [suicidal thoughts], who expect anonymity.” Because I’ve reported on online therapy extensively, this jumped out to me as both incorrect and dangerous: One of the main challenges of internet therapy, for doctors, is ensuring that they have a way to reach a patient’s home if they are in danger of harming themselves.

Nonetheless, the stamp of peer review is too often seen as a reason to report on new research, often as the focus of an entire story. This is partly the result of the mismatch between the pace at which news is reported and the pace at which science is slowly, painstakingly achieved: News media are incentivized to report on studies publishing as news rather than slowly conveying a broader picture of what carefully constructed piles of research show we might know about something. To be fair, Sendler’s “butt-fisting” study got minimal pickup—and the few pieces that were published didn’t really investigate the study’s claims, they simply gawked that something so risqué was published by a journal at all.

Most of Sendler’s media appearances come from a second kind of journalism pitfall: consulting him as an expert without proper skepticism or backup for his claims. In the Men’s Health piece on the sexual benefits of barre class, Sendler says the classes will help people hold “successful” erections while citing a tiny 1982 study of elite professional dancers that found relatively modest improvements to the athletes’ cardiorespiratory response during class. The writer takes him at face value; the story runs with the loosely justified promo line: “Penis So Toned Your Calves Will Get Jealous.”

It’s unsurprising that journalists went to Sendler with requests to talk about sex. Sendler positioned himself as a sort of Dr. Oz–style expert in his “field.” (Dr. Oz, who did go to Harvard, also uses his large media platform to peddle lies.) Sendler’s (now largely dismantled) website featured a slideshow of recent media appearances, a large chart listing his dozens of areas of expertise (everything from “anxiety disorders” to “fetishism” to “determination of guilt in cases of consensual risky behavior”), with his email address easily accessible. He also promoted himself on Help a Reporter Out, a website that connects reporters to sources. This is all tantalizing to a journalist on a deadline.

Again, part of the reason Sendler likely got away with all this is thanks to how outrageously and brazenly and slickly he lied—who would have suspected such an elaborate ruse? (Also, to what end was he doing it? For all its specificity, the Gizmodo piece never offers an answer.) But it’s still worth it to step back and consider why he got away with it. That piece of the puzzle has less to do with him and much more to do with the scaffolding that exists around science and journalism—we’re often too quick to take claims at face value, particularly when they come from experts or with a particularly clickable takeaway.