Your Social Media Photos Are Helping to Build the Surveillance State

NBC’s Olivia Solon explains how companies like IBM are making their face recognition data more diverse—by quietly scraping images from sites like Flickr.

On today’s show, April Glaser kicks things off by talking about Facebook’s long-overdue crackdown on anti-vaccination groups. The social media platform announced it will stop allowing advertisements that peddle misinformation about vaccines, and they’ll make anti-vaxxer groups and pages harder to find. What took them so long?

Then Will Oremus talks to Olivia Solon, editor of tech investigations at NBC, about facial recognition technology and how some companies are collecting online photos without getting explicit permission from photographers or subjects.

