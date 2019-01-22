Someone at Spotify may have mixed up D.C. and Iowa’s zip codes. LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, Spotify subscribers in Washington, D.C., began receiving emails from the company announcing that their fees would be rising due to a new sales tax—in Iowa.

Spotify sales tax email Spotify

Users soon began asking the obvious question: Why would D.C. customers of a company with a U.S. headquarters in New York City have to pay an Iowa tax?

Hey, @Spotify - I live in DC and just got an email that says I’m going to be charged Iowa State Tax. Ummm...huh? — Carly Cloud (@CarlyC26) January 22, 2019

Every @Spotify user registered in DC just got an email saying our payment was increasing because of “Iowa sales tax” ....... lmao what — Kate Jelaska (@katejelaska) January 22, 2019

Spotify evidently thinks I’m in Iowa…?



I know everyone is gearing up for 2020 and all, but to the best of my knowledge I still live in the place that lacks full congressional representation pic.twitter.com/PVIsoPtGOS — Brian Fung (@b_fung) January 22, 2019

There’s likely a simple explanation: a typo. As the popular D.C.-area blog PoPville theorized in a post about the confusion, zip codes in D.C. begin with 200**, while those in Iowa begin with 500**. The likely culprit in this scenario is a Spotify employee or software glitch that accidentally targeted D.C. subscribers with an email intended for those from Iowa. It’s also possible that the D.C. customer email list was mixed up with the Iowa one.

This theory was bolstered by reports from Iowa subscribers, who say that they received fee increase emails referencing D.C. taxes.

Funny-- I live in Iowa and Spotify told me they would collect DC tax on me. Maybe it's a caucus thing. https://t.co/I5wcKfrm67 — Joe Kristan (@joebwan) January 22, 2019

Hey @Spotify @SpotifyUSA since you are not located in Washington, DC and I don't live in Washington, DC, why exactly do I have to pay the District of Columbia Sales Tax? pic.twitter.com/hSQrEDvcx7 — Shane Vander Hart (@shanevanderhart) January 22, 2019

Last June, the Supreme Court upheld South Dakota legislation that imposes sales taxes on online retailers even if they don’t have a physical presence in the state. This paved the way for both Iowa and D.C. to impose similar taxes on users of companies like Spotify, Netflix, and Wayfair.

Spotify has not publicly admitted to a zip code snafu (or responded to Slate’s request for comment), but some Twitter users have said that the company’s customer service department has been sending private messages clarifying the situation.

From Spotify to me, re the tweet below l: "Not to worry! We apologize for any confusion from this email, you can go ahead and disregard it. Just to clear things up, there will be a price increase of $0.90 per Washington DC's tax increases. We hope this helps clear things up /TQ" https://t.co/RfgOVpZSrK — Stephen Sears (@xolondon) January 22, 2019