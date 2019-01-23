Jack Dorsey Says Mark Zuckerberg Once Killed a Goat and Served It to Him for Dinner

An interview with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey published by Rolling Stone on Wednesday took a darkly comic turn when he was asked about his most memorable interaction with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
What was your most memorable encounter with Zuckerberg?
Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.
In front of you?
No. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher.
A . . . laser gun?
I don’t know. A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher. Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time. I go, “We’re eating the goat you killed?” He said, “Yeah.” I said, “Have you eaten goat before?” He’s like, “Yeah, I love it.” I’m like, “What else are we having?” “Salad.” I said, “Where is the goat?” “It’s in the oven.” Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He’s like, “I think it’s done now.” We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.
Context is crucial here. Every year, Zuckerberg publicly sets a personal goal. In 2011, it was only to eat animals that he had killed himself. He reportedly got the idea from renowned Silicon Valley chef Jesse Cool, who is known for founding the restaurant Flea St. Café. Cool says she advised Zuckerberg when he killed his first goat, chicken, and pig. “He cut the throat of the goat with a knife, which is the most kind way to do it,” Cool told Fortune at the time.
Zuckerberg had portrayed his goal as a way to better understand where his food comes from and the cost of eating meat. “I think many people forget that a living being has to die for you to eat meat, so my goal revolves around not letting myself forget that and being thankful for what I have,” he told Fortune in a 2011 email. “This year I’ve basically become a vegetarian since the only meat I’m eating is from animals I’ve killed myself.”
Zuckerberg eventually returned to eating store-bought meat—in 2012, the Today Show even called a butcher shop in Palo Alto to confirm that Zuckerberg had purchased a marinated beef steak—but apparently not before dining with another tech CEO.
Dorsey generally avoided saying much else about Zuckerberg or Facebook in the rest of the interview, even when asked directly. “I see Mark as a very, very smart businessman. He will excel to gain as much market share as possible,” the Twitter CEO said, when asked about Facebook’s philosophy and purpose.
Dorsey also indicated that Twitter and Facebook faced similar problems, without specifying what they were. He further mentioned learning that Facebook is an extremely popular website in Myanmar during a trip there, though did not comment on the site’s role in spreading hate speech that fueled a genocide in the country.
Facebook, for its part, has not responded to Slate’s inquiry about the goat slaughter.
