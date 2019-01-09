Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On today’s show, hosts April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss startling new revelations about some of the major phone carriers. The story broke this week in Motherboard titled “I Gave a Bounty Hunter $300. Then He Located Our Phone.” It details how T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T are selling access to customers’ location data to shady characters like landlords and collection agencies.

And speaking of phones, could we finally be witnessing an end to the iPhone’s dominance of the technology industry? Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned about a shortfall in global iPhone revenue. We’ll talk about why that is and what it might mean for Apple’s future.

And if you work even remotely adjacent to the tech industry, then you know … this week is the Consumer Electronics Show, or CES—the biggest annual tech expo in the world, held in Las Vegas. We’ll be joined by Dieter Bohn, executive editor of the Verge, from the floor of the show.

