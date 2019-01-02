Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On today’s show, hosts April Glaser and Will Oremus introduce some of their favorite interviews from 2018. We have highlights from our conversations with journalist Taylor Lorenz about teen YouTube stars; former head of Facebook’s news feed Adam Mosseri about real-world violence in places like Myanmar; Data for Black Lives Founder Yeshimabeit Milner on how tech companies might share their data for social justice efforts; author Naomi Klein on cryptocurrency in Puerto Rico following the deadly Hurricane Maria; Virginia Sen. Mark Warner on how the government might actually regulate the big tech companies; and Paige Panter, a volunteer with the Tech Workers Coalition on how a broad coalition of tech workers are fighting for change.

1:21 - Interview with Taylor Lorenz

﻿7:57 - Interview with Yeshimabeit Milner

﻿15:49 - Interview with Adam Mosseri

﻿24:09 - Interview with Naomi Klein

﻿30:27 - Interview with Sen. Mark Warner

﻿38:30 - Interview with Paige Panter

Stories discussed on the show:

Slate’s If Then:

• “Dudebros Every Day”

• “What if Facebook Used Data for Black Lives?”

• “What Keeps Facebook up at Night”

• “People Want Power, Not Just Electricity”

• “How Sen. Mark Warner Wants to Crack Down on Tech”

• “Tech Workers Fight Back”

